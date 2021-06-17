A new building for the youth
The new Maxine Ellison Decatur Youth Enrichment Learning Center was officially opened last Thursday. Its director, Maxine Ellison, said she had no idea the city-provided center was going to be named after her until the sign on the front of the building was unveiled at the end of the ceremony. The first program that will take place in the renovated building will be CAAR, or Come Aside And Read, a reading program focused on comprehension. "I'm going to ask volunteers from all walks of life to donate one hour of their time to come here and read together with a student," Ellison said. The CAAR program will take place every Monday morning starting July 5. The nonprofit Decatur Youth Enrichment program has operated for 36 years using facilities provided by the city and Decatur Housing Authority. To volunteer, contact Ellison at 256-616-7207.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.