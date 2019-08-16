The Witches Brew
There was plenty of dancing and cheering on Monday as Walter Jackson Elementary kicked off its new "house" system. The school conducted a sorting ceremony where students were placed in houses in which they will grow as community groups all year long. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
