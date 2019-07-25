Residents in Southwest Decatur said they are unhappy that clothes, furniture and bedding from a Wimberly Drive apartment eviction have littered their neighborhood for almost two weeks, drawing flies and creating an unpleasant odor.
City officials said Wednesday they were acting as quickly as legally possible to get the mess cleaned up, and the rental agency that filed for the eviction said extenuating circumstances delayed removal of the debris.
“Personally, I’m tired of seeing all this crap,” said Vernon Wilbanks, who has lived in the neighborhood for about 10 years. “I think most all of us are about fed up.
“This would be a really good neighborhood if they would just keep it clean.”
He said the majority of residents in the neighborhood of apartments, town homes and a few houses try to keep their properties looking nice.
David Laughmiller, another longtime resident of the neighborhood near the Morgan County Fairgrounds, said some of his neighbors are trying to sell homes.
“Nobody’s going to come through there and look at property when they have to drive by and look at that stuff,” he said.
Farther down Wimberly from the eviction debris, a couch and two mattresses or box springs littered the street.
“There’s stuff all over Decatur,” Laughmiller said. “They preach cleaning up Decatur and getting people to move in. Not with stuff like that.”
Wendye Eady of Weaver Realty and Auction, which manages the property where the eviction debris has been sitting, said a dumpster has been ordered.
“Please assure them (neighbors) that we’re going to do our job, and we’re going to get it taken care of as soon as possible,” she said.
The eviction at 2826 Wimberly Drive S.W., occurred July 12, according to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford. During evictions, Sheriff’s Office personnel are on hand only to keep peace and don’t have any responsibility for removal and placement of tenants’ belongings, Swafford said.
Laughmiller said he was frustrated that the city didn’t respond to the situation sooner. He said he reported the pile of debris to the city Street and Environmental Services Department on July 15, was told it wasn’t that department’s responsibility and was transferred to another department.
“They’re always doing the paperwork,” Laughmiller said.
David Lee, Code Enforcement manager for the city, said the city’s enforcement division, which is in the Community Development Department, wasn’t contacted by the public before discovering the situation itself and initiating an investigation July 18. He said a notice that the debris violated the city’s weed, junk and litter ordinance was issued the next day, a Friday, but dated Monday of this week.
The property owners, who live in California, were given until Aug. 5 to clean up the debris. Lee said to expedite the process he contacted Wheeler Realty and Auction and was told the issue would be handled.
“It’s in the works,” Lee said. “It looks bad, but I’m sure it’ll be taken care of pretty quickly.”
He said the city has to follow procedures when trying to get property cleaned.
“Everybody is entitled to due process,” he said. “The city can’t go on private property and pick it up.”
Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry said his department would enter the situation only after Code Enforcement had finished trying to get the owner to remove the debris. If the property owner fails to act, Terry said, his department would remove the debris and bill the property owner.
When contacted Wednesday, Jeffrey Nott of San Jose, California, who owns the Wimberly Drive apartment where the eviction occurred, said he wasn’t sure why there was a delay in removing the debris but he would contact the property manager about clearing it. Nott said the eviction had been difficult and there was at least $20,000 in damage to the unit.
“It’s a complete redo,” Nott said. "I’ve got a mess in that apartment. It can’t be inhabited by anybody at this point.”
He said he had owned the apartment complex since about 2007. He and Debra Ann Nott also own two other apartment properties on Wimberly Drive.
“Most of the time I’ve had excellent tenants in there,” he said. “This is a first for me.”
Weaver Realty’s Eady said the eviction was complicated because the tenants had a large volume of belongings that had to be removed, including six cats that Decatur Animal Services was called to pick up.
She said the belongings were initially left on the property because tenants have to be given a reasonable time to retrieve them, and they remained during the wait for an insurance adjuster to verify the need for a dumpster.
Eady said she wanted to limit the amount of times the debris was handled. “All of that stuff that’s out there stinks of cat urine,” she said.
The debris also has been rained on since it was placed outside, which may have contributed to the odor noticeable Wednesday.
James Congleton, environmental director with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Northern District, said he had records of calls about debris on Wimberly Drive from 2001 and 2003 but none was registering in his database Wednesday for the most recent incident.
“If we received a complaint, typically we would investigate it” (within 10 days), he said.
He said residents concerned about hazardous debris should call the Morgan County Health Department.
