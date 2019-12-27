Land Services LLC closed today on the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at Moulton Street and Fourth Avenue Southeast, said Land Services Managing Partner Jeff Parker.
Parker, of Parker Real Estate, said he does not have a planned use for the 19,413-square-foot building at 254 E. Moulton St.
The Alabama Community College System had planned to buy the building for $800,000, a price the ACCS board agreed to in June, but the system recently backed out of the deal. Birmingham-based Southpace Properties had the building listed for $899,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.