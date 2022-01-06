Traffic will be consolidated into one lane Friday on West Chapel Hill Road between Highland Drive Southwest and Chula Vista Drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Decatur Utilities installs a water service.
The water service is being installed at 2911 W. Chapel Hill Road.
Motorists should approach the work zone at slow speeds.
