The education field was not Tamera Lowe-Preer’s first career choice, but as the mother of four children she felt a calling to switch paths and teach.
Now, she's prepared to take on a new role in Decatur City Schools. After spending four years as teacher-in-residence at West Decatur Elementary, she'll become assistant principal for both Austin Middle and Austin Junior High on Jan. 3.
“I have a master’s degree in business, and I was in corporate America for a few years,” Lowe-Preer said. “I decided I wanted to go into education and got a master’s in education so I’ve taught in Texas, Maryland and Germany.”
Lowe-Preer and her husband both served in the Army. She was a specialist in the U.S. Army Reserves and her husband, Bryan Preer, is a retired lieutenant colonel.
She has spent 10 years total working in education and is ready for her new challenge.
“There’s going to be more leadership, more responsibility and just learning new things,” she said. “I feel like I have a pretty good grasp on the elementary side of things, and now I just want to further my knowledge and learn middle school and secondary levels.”
Austin Junior High Principal Mark Christopher said Lowe-Preer’s background and attentiveness to students made her a candidate for the position.
“We think this is going to be a huge asset for our teachers, our students, and just the whole school overall," he said.
Lowe-Preer’s military service also was a factor in her selection for the job, according to Christopher.
“I was really impressed with her knowledge of the educational process,” he said. “As a teacher-in-residence, she’s gained a lot of experience with the administrative side of education. She’ll also help us on some of the remediation efforts and help students close gaps.”
Christopher said a teacher-in-residence position provides an opportunity for an educator to gain experience on the administrative side and work with teachers on curriculum, instruction, development and classroom practices.
Austin Middle Principal Terence Hayden believes Lowe-Preer will be able to assist middle school students when they advance to the eighth grade at Austin Junior High.
“Our school is sixth and seventh grade and Austin Junior High School is eighth and ninth grade, so having that familiar face at both campuses will help that transition from seventh to eighth grade,” Hayden said.
Lowe-Preer said, “It’s going to be wonderful because I already know a lot of kids there that came from West Decatur."
Support is something that Lowe-Preer believes sets Decatur City Schools apart from other school systems where she has worked.
“The camaraderie of the principals and the teachers and how everybody is just a phone call away,” Lowe-Preer said. “They don’t mind sharing and giving advice.”
A smile appeared on Lowe-Preer’s face as she remembered a student at West Decatur during her first year working at the school.
“We had an eighth grade student come to a fall festival not too long ago that remembered me when he was in fifth grade and wanted to take a picture with me at the photo booth,” Lowe-Preer said. “That was three years ago and my first year here to interact with him, but he still remembered me. I ask his sister about him all the time.”
Both Hayden and Christopher said having Lowe-Preer in their schools will make the administration more efficient.
Lowe-Preer's promotion was approved by the Decatur school board Tuesday, and Superintendent Michael Douglas said she relates well to parents and students.
“She’s very organized and very detail oriented, extremely professional, and represents us in a good light,” Douglas said. “She works well with parents and has a good calm demeanor.”
Douglas said he wants to see more Decatur City Schools educators like Lowe-Preer advance into administrative roles. He said he prefers promoting from within the system rather than hiring from another school district.
He said Lowe-Preer “is going to go to two new schools, but she’s going to know how we in Decatur do things. When you come from an outside school district, you have to procedurally learn how a new system works.”
Though she is honored to advance into administration, Lowe-Preer said she will greatly miss her students at West Decatur Elementary.
