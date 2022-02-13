First grade students at West Decatur Elementary learned about the success of former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison and also sharpened their computer science skills in a project Friday.
Their teacher, Suzanne Thompson, said her students can draw inspiration from and relate to Jemison because of her Decatur origins.
“My students really enjoy space, and (Jemison) has done so much in helping children reach their dreams with her science camps,” Thompson said. “They also have a connection with (Jemison) because she’s from here.”
Jemison was born in Decatur in 1956 and became the first African American woman to travel to space in 1992. She orbited Earth for more than a week while aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor.
Jemison founded The Earth We Share in 1994, which is an international science camp held in Hastings, Michigan, every year that is designed to promote science literacy to middle and high school students.
Thompson said a computer coding exercise was planned for her students this month by the district’s technology coach, Faith Plunkett, so the two thought it would be a great opportunity to teach students about African American history.
“West Decatur (Elementary) is a very high minority school, so these children see what these other Americans have accomplished,” Thompson said. “Some of these individuals that we talk about have grown up with (adversity), but they still went on to do great things. My students see that and it makes them want to do things like become a future president or fly to space themselves.”
The 20 students in Thompson’s class drew animated astronauts and spaceships using the beginner coding software ScratchJr with their iPads. They programmed their objects to move and made their spaceships fly.
“Students can learn to code on ScratchJr by making animations, games and storylines,” Plunkett said. “We learned a little bit about Mae Jemison and one of (Jemison’s) projects was on bone density and zero gravity.”
Plunkett said she and Thompson talked with the students about the differences in gravity on Earth and in space.
Plunkett said students are learning invaluable skills from Friday’s exercise such as algorithms and coding.
“With algorithms, they’re learning how to basically put things in order,” Plunkett said. “They even added their own sounds, and all of that is part of coding.”
West Decatur Elementary, along with Woodmeade and Eastwood Elementary, received a grant from Amazon in 2020 that allows the schools to improve their STEM and computer science courses.
“(Thompson) has been coming to Amazon training so her class is pretty (advanced),” Plunkett said.
At the end of the month, Thompson said, her students will participate in another Black History project on Feb. 26 where they will discuss Benjamin Banneker, who invented one of the earliest clocks in American history in 1753.
