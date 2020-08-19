Plans are in place for the first Whataburger restaurant in north Alabama to be built on Beltline Road Southwest, one of seven new Decatur restaurants taking steps toward opening in recent months despite a pandemic that has hobbled existing eateries.
The Corpus Christi, Texas, company hasn’t made an official announcement, but it is going through the city approval process with plans to tear down the former Ruby Tuesday’s and replace it with a new restaurant at 1621 Beltline Road S.W.
The Planning Commission approved a request Tuesday by Gonzales, Strength and Associates for Whatabrands Real Estate’s request to consolidate two lots of .57 acres and 1.61 acres into one lot of 2.19 acres.
City Planner Matthew Marquees and Tom Polk, of the Building Department, said the company hasn’t submitted a building plan, but Polk said it plans to locate the restaurant as far to the east as possible and still allow for the power line right of way.
Whataburger celebrated its 70th anniversary this year. It has roughly 800 restaurants, including 16 in Alabama but none north of Birmingham, according to the company website. The restaurant features burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, and breakfasts.
“Any new business is a positive for the city, especially when you consider what’s going on,” Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said. “This is an existing building that probably should have already been demolished. I’m glad we’ve found something because it's a visible (commercial) location in our city.”
Six other restaurants are also progressing toward openings.
Site work began recently for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Spring Avenue Southwest in front of Walmart.
The Honey-Baked Ham is locating in the shopping center developed by Jeff Parker on Beltline Road that already includes Alfonso’s Pizza and Italian, Lawler’s Barbecue and Cheeseburger Bobby’s.
Parker said Honey-Baked Ham officials are waiting for their building permit from the city to begin the store build-out with the goal of a Nov. 1 opening.
Other restaurants on the way, under construction or recently opened include Buenavista Mexican Cantina, Cheesecakes and More, Hard Hat Café and Chipotle.
In other business, the Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the layout and preliminary plat for Aldi’s grocery store at 1413 Glenn St. S.W. The approval creates two lots of 3.25 and 5.81 acres.
Marquee said the company wanted the separate parcels for a possible smaller, second development.
The commission approved the final plat for 27.37 acres at the request of Burningtree Valley Associates, which wanted the acreage divided into four evenly divided lots. The property is zoned agriculture.
Marquee said the group did not say what they plan to do with the property, but they will have to hook on to city sewer if the property is further subdivided.
Lawrence said the property is so rocky it would be difficult and expensive to build a large, multi-home subdivision on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.