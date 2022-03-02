The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center in Decatur will close for 7½ months beginning March 13 as part of a $5.4 million project that will add an outdoor classroom, upgrade exhibits, build a birdwatching blind, improve a multi-use trail and renovate existing buildings.
Ricky Ingram, manager of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Complex, said the improvements will be paid for by a federal grant approved almost four years ago and will meet a variety of needs.
“This money is to do Visitor Center enhancements and increase access," Ingram said. "Also, it should be a very good thing, for not only the refuge, but also the city and the county and ecotourism and visitors coming to the area."
The closure will include the Visitor Center, its access road from Alabama 67, its grounds, the observation building and the Atkeson Cypress Boardwalk. The facility is expected to remain closed through Oct. 31.
Ingram said mobilization for the work will begin the first week in April and construction will start the following week.
David Young, ranger at the refuge, said there will be some cosmetic upgrades to the exteriors of the Visitor Center and observation building. This will include painting, repairing siding and replacing windows. There will also be HVAC work in parts of the buildings, Young said.
The interior of the buildings will get new flooring and be painted, Young said.
The exhibits in the Visitor Center will be replaced with more modern features. Ingram said that work won't be done during the closure.
“The exhibits will not be installed … until January," Ingram said. "We’ll be able to open the building and have visitors come and see the birds and then we’ll get the exhibits installed a couple of months later.”
There will be a new outdoor wildlife viewing and photography blind built. Young said it will be connected to an existing trail and overlook the observation pond behind the Visitor Center.
Young said an outdoor education classroom will be constructed near the Visitor Center parking lot.
Upgrades will be made to a 5-mile, multi-use trail. Young said it will be “just east of the Visitor Center off of Highway 67.” The trail utilizes Airport Road, which is a U-shaped road that wraps around the Visitor Center on the refuge.
“It’s an existing road that people walk a lot right now and bike. But we’ll be doing some upgrades to a multi-use trail back in that area,” Young said.
2018 appropriation
The $5.4 million for the project came from an appropriation in fiscal 2018 through Congress as part of the Fish and Wildlife Service's infrastructure enhancements plan, Ingram said. The grant was announced in June 2018 by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.
Ingram said there are several reasons it has taken a few years to finally start the improvements.
“After we were notified, it was about six months before the funds show up in your budget," Ingram said. "Then you’ve got to go through the government’s process of engineering and bidding out the projects.
“Then COVID hit, and that really has been a problem.”
Obstacles created by the pandemic have included the rising price of materials and shortages of subcontractors and materials, Ingram said.
The Poarch Creek Indians from Alabama will be the primary contractor on the refuge project, Ingram said, and they will be subcontracting a lot of the work.
Other spots to enjoy
The summer months, when the construction will be taking place, are a slower period at the refuge. It should reopen before the refuge's prime time.
“Our busiest visitation time is November through February and March when the cranes and the waterfowl are here,” Ingram said.
Young said that in the summer months the refuge tends be used by fishermen, people on the walking trails and people bicycling. Young suggested these people utilize other parts of the refuge that they have not used before.
There will be hiking and biking trail guides and refuge maps at a kiosk at the entrance of Visitor Center Road, Young said.
“There are alternatives. They’re just a little less obvious.” The kiosk board will also have the most up-to-date trail closings posted.
“The closest place (for enjoying the refuge) would be Flint Creek Trail and the fishing pier right across the highway from the Visitor Center. Truck Trail (driving route) is one of the refuge roads south of the river that parallels the refuge boundary from Old River Road all the way to Bluff City Road,” Young said.
