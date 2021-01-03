A chance encounter at an F.W. Woolworth counter landed Teresa Adams her first job at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge more than four decades ago. Her final job, as the refuge's supervisory park ranger, ended with her retirement Thursday.
Adams graduated from Athens State in 1977 and was working at a Decatur bookstore when she found out about an opening with the Young Adult Conservation Corps program at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. While having lunch at F.W. Woolworth, she ended up sitting at the counter next to an employee at the refuge, who told her that one of the participants in the program had quit that morning.
“I had been trying to figure out what I was going to do,” said Adams, who had majored in political science at Athens State. “It was meant to be. That’s how I got into working in public use.”
She worked at the refuge for about six months, helping with tours and programs for school groups.
Adams, 65, who would return to Wheeler two other times in her career, has been the supervisory park ranger at Wheeler for the last 17 years. In all, she’s had a 36-year career with the federal government and in public service, holding park ranger and public use jobs with both the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“For me, Wheeler refuge and all public lands are important for so many reasons,” Adams said. “For one, just the fact they are public lands means they belong to all of us, now and for future generations.
“What better legacy for citizens of a nation than to hand over to the next generation these natural lands, from small parcels to millions of acres of wilderness.”
Adams spent time Thursday morning at Wheeler’s observation building, watching thousands of sandhill cranes, three whooping cranes and “a wayward tundra swan.”
“It is all there for each of us to explore and restore our soul and to provide a place for wildlife and plants to flourish, for clean water and clean air,” she said. “Our very lives and future lives depend on how each generation manages what the past generations have passed on to us.”
After her time with the Young Adult Conservation Corps, Adams spent four years in the Ozarks, working in real estate before the recession hit. She joined the National Park Service as a seasonal park ranger, leading tours at the Timpanogos Cave National Monument in Utah. Tom Atkeson, the refuge manager at the time, sent Adams a letter about a permanent position at Wheeler, and she returned in 1984 as a park aide at the Visitor Center, which had opened in 1980.
She later worked with the Corps of Engineers in Demopolis, as a park ranger then as an environmental compliance coordinator. While in Demopolis, she earned a master’s degree in environmental management from Samford University, after driving to classes one night a week for 2½ years.
Adams wanted to return to the Decatur area to be near her parents and, in 2003, she was hired as the supervisory ranger when Dwight Cooley was the refuge manager.
Throughout Adams’ career at Wheeler, “she’s always strived to educate and, at the same time, entertain” visitors of all ages, said Mary Ratliff, the president of the nonprofit Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association. Ratliff's been a volunteer at the refuge for some 30 years.
Ratliff said Adams held “a very important position” as supervisory ranger. “You have to have a special person that can deal with the public, and she’s done an excellent job of that.”
Ricky Ingram, the project manager of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Complex, said that in Adams’ 17 years as a supervisory ranger, “the number of visitors has probably doubled or even tripled, to more than 600,000 a year.” The number of educational and special events has grown as well, he said.
Adams plans to stay involved with refuge activities and continue to be an advocate for the refuge and other public lands. She’ll join the refuge association as a board member, working with that organization as it prepares for the annual Festival of the Cranes, on Saturday.
“I am so fortunate to have had a career as a federal public servant whose job was to share the wonders of our great public lands with visitors,” Adams said. She said one of the greatest rewards of her job has been showing visitors “their first whooping crane.”
“Wheeler is a very special place,” she said. “So often we take for granted what is in our own backyard. I would encourage all people to visit our public lands, respect the land and the wildlife, tread lightly and give thanks.”
Adams said Atkeson, who hired her in 1984, said it best: "If something happened to you or me, the hawks and the owls and the eagles and swans couldn't care less. But to me there is no more ennobling aspect of the human character than that we can care about what happens, not only to our own kind but to them. We are all, human and bird and animal, part of the same skein of life."
