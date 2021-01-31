A popular local breakfast and brunch restaurant, Whisk’D Café, is moving from Grant Street Southeast to the former Social Grace’s/Curry’s building off Johnston Street in downtown Decatur.
Owner Tyler Jones said he plans to close the Grant Street restaurant in late February and open the breakfast café March 1. Social Grace’s, which opened as Curry’s in 1996, closed on Christmas Eve due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on the restaurant’s business.
Jones said “it just made sense” to move Whisk’d across the alley from his other restaurant, The RailYard. The new location is at Johnston Street Southeast and First Avenue.
Since Whisk’D and The RailYard are open at mostly different times except lunch, Jones plans to have the restaurants share the patio at the new location when the warmer spring weather gets here. He said he may add an outside alcohol bar.
Jered Newcomb, head chef at both restaurants, said the move will make it easier on him to manage the kitchens and “create a synergy” between the two. Jones said they may add some dishes that were popular at Curry’s.
“I think it will be really good for us,” Newcomb said. “From a business standpoint, it just was the right thing for us.”
At 2,000 square feet, the new location is double the size of the Grant Street building. Jones said the kitchen won’t require much work to prepare for the opening.
“Most of the work we’re doing now is cosmetic,” Jones said.
Crystal Brown, Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce's vice president of retail and residential, said the move is good for Whisk’d because it puts the restaurant, which serves breakfast and brunch from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the middle of the city’s active downtown area.
Brown said it has helped Ryan Helsley to own Mellow Mushroom and Moe’s Original Barbecue next door to each other on Second Avenue Northeast.
Whisk’D opened on Grant Street in September 2017. It replaced the Albany Bistro, which opened in 2009 as the first restaurant in this Southeast Decatur house built in the early 1900s. The house was once a grocery store.
Newcomb, who has been with Whisk'D since it opened, said business has been good in the old location.
“We’ve been fairly pleased for the last three years,” Newcomb said. “There’s already been some people looking at it. A business can be successful there. It’s a cool little space.”
Brown said the Grant Street building can be a successful restaurant again “if you create an atmosphere and a product people want. They will find you and patronize you with the right atmosphere and customer service and if you pay attention to detail."
“We in Decatur like to eat out. We don’t mind finding a restaurant off the beaten path,” she added.
I don't believe the old Whisk'd/Albany Bistro building was evera house. It was a small grocery store back in the 1960s and before. Good move for Whisk'd. Lots of folks used to breakfast at City Cafe. Now that it's closed, Whisk'd will provide a replacement for the breakfast crowd.
