The number of endangered whooping cranes has remained steady at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, but the sandhill crane population has decreased less than two weeks before the refuge's 10th annual Festival of the Cranes.
There were about 14,500 sandhill cranes at the refuge on Dec. 7, but the number dropped to 9,653 during the most recent biweekly count Dec. 21. Last year there were around 17,000 sandhill cranes on the refuge.
Jessie Taylor, Whooping Crane Outreach Program assistant for the International Crane Foundation, said the sandhill cranes may have relocated because of flooding on the refuge during December.
“Cranes really only use water that’s about 6 to 8 inches deep for roosting and finding food. So, if the water gets any deeper than that they’ll usually move around a lot between their little wintering zones,” she said. “It is very likely that some of those birds popped over back into Tennessee or went to other areas of the refuge that were harder to get to.”
Taylor said she believes the number of sandhill cranes will increase as the season progresses.
The whooping crane population has not changed much since last year, Taylor said. She said there were 14 of the endangered birds on the refuge last winter and currently there are 13. Taylor said there is an explanation for one less whooping crane.
“There weren’t as many releases of captive rare birds (in 2022 and 2021) and the year before just because of COVID. So, we haven’t been able to increase the population as much as we’d like to through our reintroduction efforts,” Taylor said. “Because of that, we had some of our natural population just die from natural causes.”
David Young, Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge park ranger, said the whooping cranes are counted every week. He said there are three varieties of geese counted: snow geese, Canada geese and greater white-fronted geese.
Young said on Dec. 21 there were 522 geese counted which is a large decrease from a typical year of 1,500. However, he said he does not believe the count is accurate.
“That one I would say is just timing because there’s a lot of movement between refuge land and private land with all these birds,” he said. “A lot of the snow geese are on Limestone Bay, so if there’s a boat that’s out fishing when the survey counter goes by, those geese will be flying up in the air. So, there’s a good chance those snow geese were actually out there at the time of the survey.”
There were 49,971 ducks counted on Dec. 21, which Young said is typical.
Young said the refuge visitor's center will still be closed for renovations during the Festival of the Cranes Jan. 13-15. He said the main change will be that visitors will have access to portable toilets outside instead of the restrooms within the center. Young said the refuge staff hopes to have the center reopened by this spring.
Presentations and activities during the festival will take place at the Decatur Public Library, Alabama Center for the Arts, Princess Theatre, Carnegie Visual Arts Center, Cook Museum of Natural Science, Delano Park, Old State Bank and the refuge.
An unrelated activity, the guided bird walking tour, will be today at 8 a.m. starting outside the visitor’s center off Alabama 67 South.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.