Vehicles traveling straight or turning left from Old Moulton Road's western end (bottom) share a lane. There is also a dedicated right turn lane. The eastern side of the intersection (top) has a dedicated right turn lane and separate lanes from vehicles turning left and going straight. City Council plans to widen the western end of the intersection to have a dedicated left-turn lane if it gets a grant to pay for part of the work. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

The city's cost to widen Old Moulton Road's intersection with Beltline Road Southwest would increase by $217,346 under an updated estimate, but the City Council plans to move ahead with the project if it gets a state grant.

