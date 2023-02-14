The city's cost to widen Old Moulton Road's intersection with Beltline Road Southwest would increase by $217,346 under an updated estimate, but the City Council plans to move ahead with the project if it gets a state grant.
The latest estimate by CDG Engineering Inc. of Huntsville increases Decatur's share of the projected cost from $500,000 to $717,346. To pay the remainder of the project's $967,346 total cost, the council last week unanimously approved applying for a $250,000 grant from the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The project would widen the west side of Old Moulton Road's intersection with Beltline Road Southwest (near a Texaco gas station). Old Moulton has a right-turn lane and a single combination through- and left-turn lane at the intersection. The proposal is to create a dedicated left-turn lane, dedicated through-lane and keep the right-turn lane.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt told the City Council at last week's meeting that traffic is an issue at the intersection.
“There is a lot of stacking of traffic during peak hours, especially in the morning when people are going to work,” Prewitt said. “When it does happen, traffic backs up for about a quarter mile-ish.”
Prewitt said the project is needed because of growth in the area and the change in the traffic patterns for the new Austin High School. The city is also planning to build a new softball complex near the school. Old Moulton Road is one of the streets connecting the high school area to the Beltline.
“It is a worthwhile project,” Prewitt said.
Council President Jacob Ladner pointed out that there are also several new subdivisions and an apartment planned for Southwest Decatur that will impact Old Moulton Road.
Allen Stover, city Community Development supervisor, said the new estimate updated an initial cost projection that was done in 2019. Stover said CDG anticipated the increase based on inflation and Alabama Department of Transportation involvement.
However, Stover said, the city will bid and manage the project so ALDOT won’t be involved.
“The estimate could be a little high,” Stover said.
Prewitt agreed with Stover and indicated local engineers have been trying to account for potential cost increases in estimates.
“The estimate is a little on the high side, but I can understand how they can be a little gun-shy these days,” Prewitt said. “My opinion is it should come in significantly less than the estimate.”
Stover said the deadline to apply for the grant is next week so he expects it would be summer before the city finds out if it will receive the funding.
“If it is awarded June-July, by the time we bid it, we could put it in next year’s budget,” Stover said. The fiscal 2024 budget begins Oct. 1.
The council members were skeptical of the project before the discussion about the proposal, especially because the project only adds one lane to the west side of the intersection.
“Initially, I was unsure because the price is so huge,” Councilman Kyle Pike said. “But there’s been a lot of growth through that corridor. I also personally think the price is high and the bids will come in lower.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said Prewitt “completely changed my mind” on supporting the project.
“I was very hesitant on this one because we’ve done such a good job budgeting lane changes and road improvements,” McMasters said. “If we can get it in next year’s budget or at mid-year, I can support it.”
