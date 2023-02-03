The city is considering widening the west side of Old Moulton Road's intersection with Beltline Road Southwest so that it mirrors the intersection’s east side, hoping to facilitate increasingly heavy traffic stemming from development in the area.

Clinton Herbert
I've lived ear and traveled on old Moulton rd since 2005. I'm fairly certain no one knows that one can turn left in the through lane. Where are thr signals or signage? That would have helped a lot more with traffic movement, as ecery vehicle driver treats that side just as the other side. I'm glad I'm selling my home next week and moving out of Decatur. 👋

