The city is considering widening the west side of Old Moulton Road's intersection with Beltline Road Southwest so that it mirrors the intersection’s east side, hoping to facilitate increasingly heavy traffic stemming from development in the area.
Mayor Tab Bowling said traffic counts are growing in this area of Southwest Decatur so he proposed applying for a $250,000 Rebuild Alabama Act grant.
The City Council will consider Bowling’s proposal to apply for the grant at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting. The application includes a commitment by the city to provide a $500,000 match.
The council will also consider a proposal to have Temple Inc. install pedestrian crosswalk warning lights on Eighth Street Southeast at Decatur Morgan Hospital for $20,230.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said Thursday that the west side of the Old Moulton Road intersection (near a Texaco gas station) currently has a right-turn lane and a single combination through- and left-turn lane.
“The plan is to create a dedicated left-turn lane, dedicated through-lane and keep the right-turn lane,” Prewitt said. “It would mirror the intersection on the Mapco side.”
Prewitt said Old Moulton Road would be widened back to Courtyard Way Southwest.
“The growth in that area has changed the traffic pattern, especially with the new Austin High School opening up (in 2018),” Prewitt said. “It’s changed how and when people travel at certain times of the day. That intersection is pretty congested during rush hours.”
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation's 2021 traffic counts, the most recent available, about 9,500 vehicles travel on that section of Old Moulton Road per day and about 30,000 vehicles travel through the intersection on Beltline Road per day.
Widening all of Old Moulton Road is on Prewitt and the City Council’s radar as a future project.
In addition to the high school, the city is building an eight-field softball complex between the school and Jack Allen Sports Complex. Two hotels, an apartment complex and several new subdivisions are also planned for the area. Old Moulton Road, which connects to Shady Grove Lane, is a primary route to Modaus Road Southwest, the location of the school and sports facilities and the largest planned subdivision in the area.
“We know Old Moulton Road may need to be widened in the future, but right now our focus is on (widening) Modaus Road and several other intersections,” Prewitt said.
Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. is working on the engineering for the Modaus Road widening. This road runs in front of Austin High, and a major subdivision is planned across the street from the school.
Councilman Billy Jackson said in the council work session this week that he’s more concerned with the Eighth Street Southwest intersection with Beltline Road than with the Old Moulton intersection about 400 feet to the north because of “the number of significant accidents” at Eighth and Beltline.
The Eighth Street Southwest intersection does not have a traffic signal because it is so close to the Old Moulton Road intersection. Drivers on Eighth Street are able to make left turns onto Beltline.
“We need to at least stop people from turning left,” Jackson said.
Bowling said they’re aware of the problems with the Eighth Street Southwest intersection, including that drivers who turn right onto Beltline often quickly cross three lanes of traffic so they can then turn left onto Old Moulton Road.
According to ALDOT's 2021 data, about 2,800 cars per day travel on Eighth Street near Beltline Road.
(1) comment
I've lived ear and traveled on old Moulton rd since 2005. I'm fairly certain no one knows that one can turn left in the through lane. Where are thr signals or signage? That would have helped a lot more with traffic movement, as ecery vehicle driver treats that side just as the other side. I'm glad I'm selling my home next week and moving out of Decatur. 👋
