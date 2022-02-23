With some residents decrying the $55,084 purchase of sun shades for Wilson Morgan Park's dog park as frivolous and some council members concerned about installation costs, the proposal is unlikely to return to the Decatur City Council agenda despite being defeated by only a 2-2 vote.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake proposed buying two triangular sail shades for the small-dog enclosure and two sail shades for the large-dog enclosure from GameTime, of Pelham.
There was opposition at Monday’s council meeting from some residents who thought there were better uses for the money.
However, the council members’ main concern was the installation cost, which would have been almost half of the project at $24,560.
With Councilman Carlton McMasters absent from Monday's meeting, Council President Jacob Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike voted for the purchase while councilmen Billy Jackson and Hunter Pepper voted against it.
Pike made the motion so he would have to bring it back up for consideration, but he said Tuesday he’s not likely to bring the shades back for another vote.
“There are other avenues we can explore that might be less expensive,” Pike said.
Ladner seconded the motion so he would also have to support another vote, and he said this isn’t likely.
“Once something is voted down, I just move on to the next vote or project,” Ladner said.
Ladner suggested the city could possibly get a local company to install the shades at a lower cost, even though Lake said he likes that the shades are GameTime’s product and they know how to install them properly.
Lake said the Point Mallard Aquatics Park has the same shades and “they really look good after three years.”
The shades stay up throughout the year so they've withstood a variety of weather conditions, he said.
Lake said he expects to get six or seven years out of the shades.
“They used the right materials and the right people,” Lake said. “They’re quality shades. That’s why they’re so high.”
The overhead shades proposed for the dog park were 21 feet long on one side and 15 feet long on the other two sides.
Pepper said he voted against the purchase “because $55,000 is too much for sun shades. It’s ridiculous that over half of the cost is installation. We can purchase the shades and put them in ourselves, but there’s no point in spending so much on installation.”
Pepper said they need to explore other options before paying for commercial-grade shades.
Jackson said he opposed the purchase because the money would come out of the unassigned fund balance and he thinks the council is spending too much lately out of these reserves.
“This is not a critical need,” Jackson said. “Maybe I would support it if we waited until after the mid-year budget review.”
McMasters said Tuesday the vote outcome likely would not have changed if he had been at Monday’s meeting and he doesn’t plan to ask for a re-vote on the shades.
Several residents spoke out against the dog park shades. Sue Terrell, director of a Decatur organization that provides assistance to the homeless, said the $55,000 should be spent on more worthy projects “than shade for dogs."
“We need to look at the relative value of the shades versus the cost of the shades,” Terrell said. “What other method is there to spend the money?”
For example, Terrell said North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments has public transportation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week but there’s no public transportation at nights and on weekends.
“Many of our people don’t have transportation no matter who they are,” Terrell said. “Another thing that could be spent on is bike lanes. We have bike trails, which are really great, but we need bike lanes. People ride their bikes to work and get hit and either hurt or killed.”
Terrell said dog owners can choose to go to the park when the sun and heat aren’t a problem. She said buying shades for a dog park is not a good use of taxpayers’ money.
“Spending $55,000 for a dog owner to get shade for 10 or 15 minutes is atrocious,” Terrell said.
Brad Johnson, of Third Avenue Southwest, said the money should be spent on more important items like public transportation or infrastructure.
“Shade for a dog park is kind of overkill,” Johnson said.
Suzanne Johnson, of Stratford Road, called the shades project “frivolous” and said the dog owners can use an umbrella if they want shade.
Suzie Wiley led the effort to build the dog park, and she worked with Lake on picking out the proposed shades. She pointed out that private donations and a state grant obtained by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, paid for the park.
The two-section dog park was built in 2019 along Wilson Morgan Lake, near Beltline Road Southwest and Central Parkway.
A private steering committee, led by Wiley, raised about $20,000. Orr helped secure a $100,000 grant from Alabama's Mountains, Rivers and Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council to build the park. Parks and Recreation crews took care of the construction.
“We raised the money every $5 and $10 at a time,” Wiley said. She said the dog park is a valuable asset for the city and would be improved with installation of the shades.
Lake said the dog park is very popular and the one consistent complaint since it opened is the lack of shade.
Wiley urged the council “not to be convinced by a few people” who are against the shades when there are a lot of people in the community who support adding the shades.
“Please don’t table it because it might not come back up,” Wiley said.
