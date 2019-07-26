Debris from an apartment eviction that had lain beside Wimberly Drive Southwest for two weeks was cleaned up Thursday, but a Decatur councilman said residents of the neighborhood face a “Catch-22” trying to get junk removed from another section of the street.
A crew arranged by Weaver Realty, which manages the property where the eviction occurred at 2826 Wimberly Drive, began picking up the debris about 9 a.m. and had it cleared by midday.
“It’s all taken care of now,” said Wendye Eady of Weaver Realty. “And I do apologize to the neighbors and tenants who live there.”
Neighbors have also complained about a separate litter situation on Wimberly that continues. Mattresses, couches and other items have been left on the road at its dead end.
“My mother doesn’t even want to come down this way anymore,” said Kayita “Nikki” Renfroe, who lives on that end of Wimberly. “She was disgusted. ... It’s embarrassing.
“This is supposed to be ‘Decatur where it’s greater,’ and it’s not living up to its potential.”
Councilman Charles Kirby, whose District 4 includes the Wimberly Drive neighborhood, said he’s not even clear who should pick up the junk on the street after changes in Street and Environmental Services policies this year.
“To me, the answer should be clear,” Kirby said of communicating policies on junk removal. “It should be on our website. It should be engraved on stone.”
The city has said it will pick up larger items left by residential garbage customers, but the apartment complexes on Wimberly appear to use dumpsters serviced by private contractors, putting the residents in a gray area.
“They’re kind of caught in a Catch-22,” Kirby said of neighborhood residents who dispose of trash properly but are tired of the eyesore. “We’re basically telling them you’re required to haul it to the landfill.
“As a city the answer is one way or the other, the debris has to be (removed).”
He said the situation is an example of Decatur lacking leaders who will call a meeting to find a solution.
“If Decatur wants to be a better city, we have to have better vision and better leadership,” he said.
The eviction on Wimberly occurred July 12, but Eady said she was waiting to clear the debris created by it until an insurance adjuster could view it because the property owner in San Jose, California, wanted to claim the cost of removal on his insurance.
She said items from the eviction were initially in trash bags by the side of the road but were scattered as the evicted tenants and others rummaged through the items. Eady said as recently as Tuesday the evicted tenants were going through the debris looking for a bathing suit until she asked police to intervene.
