Wings to Soar will provide visitors to the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge with an up-close view of owls, hawks and vultures Saturday.
The free programs will begin at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the refuge’s Visitor Center, 3121 Visitor Center Road in Decatur. For more information, call 256-350-6639.
