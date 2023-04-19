With the addition of $35 million in bonds approved Tuesday, the Decatur City Council plans to spend more than $87 million on Parks and Recreation facilities and a new Decatur Youth Services facility, city officials said.
The City Council approved the $35 million in bond warrants at a 3.86% interest rate over a 20-year period during a called meeting.
“We were expecting a higher rate ... so that’s good news,” Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said.
The City Council plans to allocate roughly $77.5 million just on park projects, including upgrades to Wilson Morgan and Point Mallard parks.
“It’s going to change recreation in Decatur,” Councilman Carlton McMasters said. “The money is being reinvested for our citizens.”
In addition to the bonds, the city has $42 million from a 3M Co. legal settlement over alleged contamination at the Aquadome Recreation Center and fields, located over a closed municipal dump. The Aquadome property will be transferred to 3M upon completion of a new recreation center.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the plan is to spend:
• $53 million on a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park, together with a complete overhaul of the park.
• $17 million on a new youth softball field complex at Modaus Road Southwest. The complex will have eight fields with artificial turf.
• $7.5 million on three facilities at Point Mallard Park.
• $10 million on a new Decatur Youth Services center. The council has $1.4 million earmarked for the facility that it rolled over from previous fiscal budgets for the project, which has been on hold for three years.
Ladner said the city also has $20 million in its unassigned funds balance “to support these projects.” Much of the funding for the new DYS facility will come from the unassigned funds balance.
---
Wilson Morgan reboot
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said they’re still working on the plan for Wilson Morgan, which is changing because of the addition of the new rec center at the Beltline Road Southwest park.
“It will be a reboot of the whole park,” Lake said. “A lot of the park that you see now will change.”
Birmingham-based Goodwyn Mills Cawood is designing the planned recreation center. Preliminary plans show a 100,000-square-foot rec center with a 35,750-square-foot gymnasium, an 18,000-square-foot indoor natatorium and a walking track.
Lake said the large footprint of the rec center will require the elimination of the tennis courts and the soccer/youth football field while softball fields closest to the soccer field will become a parking lot.
“That soccer field is really a multi-use field for soccer, flag football and other activities so we would like to find another location for a replacement,” Lake said. “We’ve identified another green space in the park that’s a possibility.”
Adventure Park, a playground that was built in the late 1990s by local residents, is deteriorating. Lake said they plan to demolish it and build a new playground.
“My preference is to move the playground closer to the rec center so there will be more eyes on the kids while they’re playing,” Lake said.
---
Point Mallard plans
Lake said the first project planned for Point Mallard Park is to convert the Ice Complex into an event center. The roughly 30,000-square-foot building that’s over 20 years old will be renovated and get a new air conditioning unit.
“That building is really already set up like a small event conference center,” Lake said. “It has the breakout rooms that we use as party rooms."
Lake said there are a lot of people looking for a temperature-controlled event space as a location for meetings and activities. The closed ice rink in the building is about 24,000 square feet.
They plan to demolish the old ice rink pavilion and replace it with a ClearSpan indoor pickleball facility that’s like the one at the Opelika Pickleball Facility. The pavilion has been the place where Point Mallard Park hosted many of its corporate parties, but those parties will move inside to the new event center.
“Not only does it add a heated and cooled place for parties, but it gives the city an event place that we don’t have right now,” Lake said.
Lake said the city has Ingalls Harbor Pavilion and people “are using it as a makeshift event center. It’s heated and cooled and is a really nice space, but it was built for the big fishing tournaments.”
He said Ingalls is used so much because it’s the only place that size in Decatur and the city needs an additional large indoor space for events.
The final piece of the Point Mallard plan is to demolish T.C. Almon and add another ClearSpan facility for indoor tennis as part of the Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex.
Lake said the tennis complex's existing "bubble," a polyurethane structure over two tennis courts, is almost 15 years old so it has outlived its life span and will be removed. It has been closed since the lights fell during a recent storm. The courts now in the bubble will become outside courts.
“When we got that bubble a long, long time ago they told us it would only last three or four years,” Lake said. “We’ve definitely gotten our use out of it.”
Lake said there would be four indoor courts in the ClearSpan facility and, with the additional two outdoor courts from the bubble, Jimmy Johns would then have enough space to host large tennis tournaments like the state high school tournament.
