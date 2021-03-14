Larry and Haley Strunk and their three young children had COVID-19 last fall, and the couple fell out of their exercise routine. Now healthy, they are focused on recapturing pre-COVID fitness.
They're part of a trend that fitness centers, battered by the pandemic, have been awaiting. Mandatory closures and customer anxiety hurt many health clubs, but with vaccinations and a decline in new COVID-19 cases, they are beginning to see business rebound.
Earlier this month, the Strunks joined Decatur Athletic Club with hopes of shedding the extra pounds they gained during their quarantine and recovery time.
“Everything is starting to open back up,” Haley Strunk said. “Now there is no restriction on time any longer at the gyms. That is a big help for us getting back in shape.”
The Strunks said they moved to Decatur from Michigan a couple of years ago. “Our goal here is to make friends and lose weight,” Haley Strunk said.
“We’re working on building our endurance back up,” Larry Strunk said. “The virus has caused a lot of fatigue. We’re just starting to feel normal again.”
The couple said they are using the center’s elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and indoor basketball court to get back in shape. They said child care at the fitness center makes it possible for them to work out.
Abby Strehle, a sales representative at DAC, said the Strunks aren’t alone.
“Because of COVID, we’re seeing people who have lost motivation to work out and they’ve gained a lot of weight and some might have bad eating habits,” she said. “New members like group fitness workouts. They listen to music and see it as fun. But they realize it is helping them get in shape.”
Owners of local fitness centers feel the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines has people getting back out and thinking about their individual health and lifestyles.
Amanda Vachon, owner of Red-X fitness in Decatur, said the pandemic was a major factor behind new membership registrations at her gym in January — the height of the pandemic — being 36% down from pre-pandemic January 2020.
She said her membership usage rate is off 30% from a year ago. She said her bleakest moment during the pandemic so far came last spring when retail stores were allowed to reopen before fitness centers. She said she spent her idle time in virtual conferences speaking with other fitness center owners across the country and learning more about hospital-grade cleaning.
Resolutions on hold
Vachon said the nationwide trend shows some people are delaying action on their New Year’s resolutions until the COVID-19 rates wane further.
“April will be the new January,” she said. “People have put off acting on their New Year’s resolutions until they feel safe about being in group settings again. We’re expecting a boost when more of the vaccines have been distributed and people are ready to get out and enjoy the spring weather.”
Meanwhile, Jeremy Goforth, owner of Decatur Athletic Club, said he had feared what 2021 might bring in regards to new membership numbers, but his news was good.
“The way things were looking late last year, I was worried about January,” he said. “Our new memberships were up 25% compared to last January. It blew my mind.”
He said he had about 300 new memberships in January. “It’s been chaotic around here at times,” he said. “Foot traffic is definitely higher.”
Goforth said after being closed from mid-March to May last spring because of the governor’s orders, DAC took steps to providing a cleaner, safer facility.
“We were able to weather the storm being closed for six weeks,” he said. “What we offered in sports fitness really helped us when we were able to reopen. We upped our sanitizing process. We’ve hired two or three extra employees just for cleaning purposes.”
He said the sports fitness programs include indoor basketball, indoor football and indoor soccer.
DAC General Manager Chris Palese said members can now enter the building and check-in via a phone app.
“The door will open as they approach, so they don’t have to touch anything,” he said.
He said the Silver Sneakers program aimed at people in their 50s and over saw its numbers drop, but participation is rebounding with vaccines rolling out. He said the pre-COVID enrollment numbers in the program were between 40 and 60 in sessions.
“Now we’re doing between 10 and 20, but it will continue to trend up,” he said. “Our regular gym-goers have been steady.”
At CrossFit Protocol on Central Parkway, head coach Adam Hill said January and February new memberships were up about 5% from the previous year. He said frustration in the industry grew because of the unknowns related to the pandemic.
“Probably the toughest time was during the quarantine early on and not knowing when we would be able to reopen,” he said. “We didn’t take a hit on the membership. … I don’t think we really had a ‘oh my gosh’ moment. We didn’t have a concern on the business aspect of it. We took all the precautions and we knew if we could navigate the procedures that were in place, we’d be OK.”
'Atta boy' needed
He said CrossFit offered its members equipment and programs to use at home during the six weeks the facility was closed, but it was not the same as being among peers.
“There’s no substitute for being around the community,” he said about regulars working out together. “If (the pandemic has) showed anything, it is that trying to go through your fitness (routine) on your own is a very different task. Some can do it, but for a majority of the athletes in the community, they’ll thrive if they’re involved (in groups), doing it with mutual friends. (Working out) is a monumental task doing it by yourself.
"If you are doing it with other people, you have their encouragement and people giving you an ‘atta boy.’ If anything has been learned through all of this it is that people need people even more so.”
Two of those who succeeded working out at home were 20-year-old Nicole McKinnon, a member at Red-X, and Katie Perry, 21, of Priceville, who is back exercising at DAC.
When she learned the coronavirus had closed fitness centers, McKinnon said she transformed her garage into a workout station.
“I had weights and a boxing bag in there,” she said. “I also worked with a trampoline, did a lot of running outside and rode my bike. It takes some dedication.”
Perry said she ran at Priceville's North Park and worked with resistance bands at home.
“I did whatever I could around the house to keep me in shape,” she said. “I lost muscle but I’ve gained it back using free weights and dumb bells and have been doing weight training recently.”
Emily Pachecho, 20, said she was a regular at Red-X for a couple of years but wanted to take a break.
“The pandemic gave me a good excuse,” she said and chuckled. “But I just started coming back working out. I wear my mask, social distance and am constantly washing my hands. It’s good to be back out.”
Michael Cheng, a senior running back at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, was working out with fellow teammates Sean Zerkle and Jack Slyman at Red-X earlier this month.
They said they adapted to working out at home and school during the past season and are beginning to see more activity in the fitness centers.
“I’m seeing more people eager to come out that I haven’t seen before,” Cheng said. “That’s encouraging to see.”
Red-X employees use an electrostatic sprayer to keep the equipment clean and sanitized. “And we are practicing social distancing. We close every other machine to keep people apart,” Vachon said. She said her employees are still wearing masks 100% of the time.
“The state has said while exercising, masks aren’t needed but social distancing is required,” she said. “Some people working out choose to wear masks and gloves still. I’m very positive our (membership) numbers will climb to where they once were. We’re starting to see more seniors (over 60 years of age) come back. They’ve gotten their vaccination shots and are ready to get back in the gym.”
