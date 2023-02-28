City Engineer Carl Prewitt is proposing the straightening of Poole Valley Road and a realignment of the road’s intersection with U.S. 31 South to improve safety and help traffic in this fast-growing area of south Decatur.
At Monday’s City Council work session, Prewitt presented a proposal to hire Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. to do the surveying and engineering services on the Poole Valley Road project for $60,500.
Based on an assumed project construction budget of $1.1 million, Prewitt said this amount would be a design fee of 5.5% of the construction cost.
East of the railroad, Poole Valley Road turns sharply north at All-Star Recovery and enters U.S. 31 at an angle near Champion of Decatur car dealership.
“Realistically, we want to straighten Poole Valley Road on the east side of the railroad tracks so it doesn’t make the left turn,” Prewitt said. “We would then make the intersection more perpendicular with the highway.”
Prewitt said he isn’t planning to add a traffic signal at the newly realigned intersection “but we’re doing this project in conjunction with ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation) so this could change.”
At the Planning Commission’s Feb. 21 meeting, Poole Valley Road resident Norma Spousta said her road not only needs to be widened but the angle as a driver approaches U.S. 31 “is very dangerous.”
It was then that Prewitt first said publicly that the city is looking at straightening Poole Valley Road and improving the intersection.
The second phase of Glenmont Acres subdivision is planned for 10 acres on the east side of Central Avenue Southwest, which intersects with Poole Valley Road. The subdivision is expected to increase traffic on Poole Valley Road.
Huntsville LD is planning patio homes in this phase of the subdivision. Pugh Wright McAnally also did the engineering and preliminary plat of Glenmont Acres.
The plan is to build Glenmont in three phases, starting with 67 single-family homes and 24 town homes on the east side at Central Avenue and moving west in the first phase.
The second phase is 77 single-family homes and 12 town homes, and the third phase would be 69 single-family homes and 12 town homes.
On the west side of Central Avenue is Phase 1 of Kenzie Meadows subdivision. The Planning Commission approved Huntsville LD’s preliminary plat with 213 single-family homes with 48 town home units for this new 37.91-acre subdivision.
Poole Valley Road resident Charles Bryant pointed out that Glenmont and Kenzie Meadows will be the second and third new subdivisions to be built on Central Avenue “that will increase traffic when the roads are already crappy.”
Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence said current traffic counts show the “road is built for this much traffic,” and city leaders know improvements may be needed in the future.
Norma and Joe Spousta and Bryant also said they are concerned about the potential flooding issues the subdivisions could create.
“I can tell you Central Avenue and Poole Valley flood in this area all of the time,” Bryant said. “The water has gotten worse ever since they started clearing this land and flattening it.”
Bryant said the area west of Central Avenue “stays swampy” so he’s afraid “the flooding will only get worse.”
Prewitt said he knows the Flint area around Old Highway 31 has always had flooding and drainage issues. However, the new subdivisions must have holding ponds “so the rate of the runoff isn’t greater than it is now.”
Lawrence said the developers hire engineers to make sure their subdivisions properly handle runoff.
“They can’t make the properties next to them worse, but they don’t have to fix existing drainage problems either,” Lawrence said.
