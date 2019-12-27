Wednesday will mark not only the beginning of a new year but also the continuation of an event that has become a fixture in Decatur over the past 16 years.
Wayne Holliday, a Meals on Wheels volunteer, did a solo jump on Jan. 1, 1985, after seeing it done in Rome, Italy. He began organizing the event annually about 16 years ago to raise funds for Meals on Wheels with T-shirt sales before recently turning coordination of the jump over to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.
Holliday has continued to participate in the jump and plans to do so again this New Year's Day.
"It's nice to see it continue," Holliday said. "I'm glad for that."
The Polar Bear Plunge into the Tennessee River last year had about 100 participants at Riverwalk Marina. Community Action Partnership organized the event and sold T-shirts to help raise money for the Meals on Wheels program.
Cindy Anderson, director of community services for Community Action Partnership, said about 75 shirts were sold last year. Anderson said 50 shirts that were originally available sold out and another 25 shirts were ordered.
"Everything helps when you're a nonprofit," Anderson said.
Anderson said shirts are sold for $15 each and the profits go toward meals from the Meals on Wheels program, which cost about $3.67 per meal. About 75 shirts will be available for purchase. Free hot chocolate will also be provided for jumpers.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad has provided personnel to aid jumpers who struggle with the water conditions.
"They're fabulous about being there," Anderson said. "I think last year they did have to pull four people out. I think (the jumpers) just froze up as soon as they hit the water. (The rescue squad is) awesome to be there just to help."
Holliday agreed.
"There are plenty of people there to take care of any problems," Holliday said.
Anderson has not been a jumper but she said two of her children have participated.
The extended forecast for New Year's Day is a high of 52 degrees with partially sunny skies. Anderson pointed out the anticipated temperature is similar to last year's conditions.
"I think it was a pretty good turnout," Anderson said, and she anticipates another good crowd this year.
