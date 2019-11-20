The former girlfriend of Amani Goodwin testified Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Cedric Cowan that Goodwin contacted her two days in May 2015, asking for her help in hiding him.
“He wanted me to hide him out because he robbed somebody,” said Christy Harper, 18, of Russellville, who testified under subpoena for the defense.
Carl Cole, one of Cowan’s lawyers, asked her if Goodwin admitted "to killing someone?”
“Yes,” Harper said.
Goodwin, 21, a co-defendant in the case who has already been sentenced, testified at length on Monday, saying that Cedric Cowan, armed with a .22-caliber rifle, and Joseph Cowan, with a .380-caliber handgun, were the shooters in a string of robberies and the shooting deaths of Joshua Davis, 25, at the Wilson Morgan Park pavilion, and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, in the carport of an Albert Street home over several days in May 2015.
Cedric Cowan, 20, is the only remaining defendant of four charged in the case who has not been sentenced.
Testimony for the prosecution and defense wrapped up Tuesday, and closing statements are scheduled to begin today.
Harper said she met Goodwin in 2014, when she was a student at Oak Park Middle School.
She testified she spoke to a police officer about the case in 2015 and gave a statement. Her signed statement is dated May 18, 2015, according to testimony.
“Were you honest with him?” Cole asked. “Yes sir,” she said.
Harper said she recalled seeing Goodwin with two handguns and seeing him shoot them during the time they were dating.
She testified Goodwin never mentioned Cedric Cowan to her and she never met him.
“Were you ever fearful of Amani?” Cole asked. “Yes,” she said. “Did it have anything to do with the guns?” “Yes,” she said.
Harper testified Goodwin came to her home after school on May 15, 2015, wanting her to go with him and co-defendant Cortez Mitchell, but she refused. He tried to pick her up over a fence, she said.
Goodwin had already come to her house two days before, and said he and Mitchell wanted to rob people, she testified.
On cross examination by District Attorney Scott Anderson, Harper said she didn’t tell anyone about Goodwin's statements, including the police, her foster parents, friends, principal or counselor. She said she doesn’t remember posting anything on Facebook.
“You thought he was kidding?” Anderson asked. “Yes,” she said.
She also testified she didn’t remember what Goodwin’s guns looked like.
Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell on Wednesday allowed a statement into the record that was made to police by a man whose last name is Zenteno. According to testimony, he was also in the carport on Albert Street on May 15, 2015, ran away when the defendants approached, and later returned to the scene.
Anderson said Zenteno would not be testifying because he was deported to Mexico.
According to his statement to police, four people approached him and Hernandez-Lopez. One of those who approached, he said, was wearing a black and green cap, and had a rifle.
Goodwin said in his testimony on Monday that he gave Mitchell his Oklahoma City Thunder cap to help Mitchell cover his face. Also in that testimony, Goodwin said it was Cedric Cowan that shot Hernandez-Lopez with a rifle.
