A woman was transported to a local hospital from a Southwest Decatur home after receiving an apparent gunshot wound, possibly at a different location.
Decatur police responded to a call at about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday involving a shooting in the 200 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest, next door to the St. Stephens Primitive Baptist Church. The apparent shooting victim walked out of the house at 5:53 p.m. and got onto a gurney to be placed in the ambulance.
A gray Ford Fusion with Morgan County plates was parked outside the residence and had two bullet holes above the front driver side tire, which was flat, and a third bullet hole in the back door on the driver side.
Eight first-responder vehicles, including Decatur police, were at the scene at 5:45 p.m. Police investigators arrived at the scene at 6:04 p.m.
“She was shot somewhere else and drove herself to the house,” said neighbor Michele Black, who said she saw the woman run to the front door and “beat on the door” to get inside.
Black said the woman doesn’t live there.
Another neighbor, Kristen Lewis, said she didn’t hear any shots.
“About every other month or so we hear shots in the neighborhood, usually on a street or two over,” Lewis said. “It seemed strange I didn’t hear any gunshots and then we saw all of these flashing lights and police arrive.”
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long was not immediately available for comment.
