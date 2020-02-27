A Madison woman charged with driving her car over the head of another woman on Jackson Street Southeast in Decatur was released from Morgan County Jail on Thursday after posting a $15,000 bond.
Josie Michelle McClellan, 28, was charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In an affidavit, Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam said McClellan and Dana Beerman were having a verbal argument Tuesday while in McClellan’s vehicle, which was in front of Beerman’s Jackson Street home.
“The two continued the argument while Beerman was retrieving her belongings from the passenger floorboard. McClellan put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated,” Mukaddam wrote after interviewing Beerman.
“The door of the vehicle knocked Beerman to the ground and a tire of the vehicle ran over her head,” he continued. “Beerman sustained multiple broken bones while being run over by the vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.