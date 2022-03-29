A New Hope woman was arrested Sunday and charged with helping an inmate escape from the a Department of Corrections facility in Decatur.
Amanda Marie Cole, 40, was charged with first-degree facilitating escape for her alleged role in helping Douglas Kyle Paseur escape from the Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on March 14. Paseur was recaptured Thursday in Alexander City, according to the DOC.
Cole was released from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday after posting a $10,000 bond. First-degree facilitating escape is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Paseur, 37, has been in DOC custody since 2008 on multiple drug charges. His scheduled release date is in July 2034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.