Karen D. Elliott of Decatur said her life the past six weeks has been like a plot in a movie — one depicting threats, stalking and retaliation.
Her house under renovation and two businesses she owns sustained heavy damage from intentionally set fires, according to authorities.
The 55-year-old woman alleges in court documents that her former boyfriend, who is a former law enforcement officer, is behind the fires.
“I feel like I’m in a Lifetime movie,” she said Monday. “Ever since I broke up with him in August, all hell has broken loose.”
In a petition for a protection-from-abuse order, Elliott alleged Cedric D. Heard, 48, of Birmingham, whom she said she dated for nearly seven months, is to blame.
In the court document, Elliott said Heard has been stalking her and making threats toward her since she broke off their relationship during an Aug. 23 phone call.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell issued a restraining order for Heard and Elliott to have “no direct or indirect contact” and “parties shall not use social media to harass or stalk the other party.”
Heard was ordered not to go within 300 feet of the plaintiff at work, home or school and not to harass, stalk, annoy or threaten Elliott.
A spokeswoman with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in Marion said Heard worked with the department as a sheriff’s deputy “years ago” and left to take another job making more money.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said all three suspicious fires in the Moulton Heights area are connected.
On Sept. 6, Elliott’s day care business, Kids-N-Us Daycare and Learning Center at 1926 Old Moulton Road S.W., and on Sept. 12 her home at 2020 Lowery St. S.W., received “heavy loss due to fires,” Jones said.
On Sept. 29, a blaze at The Step Above Event Center, at 2006 Lowery St. S.W., which is owned by Elliott, was a “total loss,” Jones said.
Elliott said the day care fire closed her business that had 60 students and seven employees.
“I had to cancel two events at Step Above this past weekend and refund the money,” she said.
Authorities have a surveillance video of a man carrying two gasoline cans minutes before the event center burned.
Decatur Police Detective Jodie Fuller said the department is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the video. Jones said the Fire Department is working closely with Decatur police to track down the possible arsonist.
Elliott said the man in the video is not her former boyfriend, but she suspects his involvement.
Elliott said in the court petition that she "started to get text messages threatening me" after she broke up with Heard, that she received "a text asking how are my business(es)" after the day care fire, and that Heard is "riding past the house all times of the night."
Court records show a Perry County grand jury indicted Heard of stalking his former wife in February of 2012 and he was convicted of harassment, a Class C misdemeanor, in February of 2013. He was fined $300.
Another woman filed a protection-from-abuse petition against Heard in 2009, while she said he was with the Greensboro Police Department, alleging mental abuse and "watching and following. He is an officer and can get away with it because he's wearing a badge."
A judge dismissed the petition.
Heard did not respond to a text message from The Decatur Daily seeking comment.
