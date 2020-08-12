A Southeast Decatur woman is in Morgan County Jail on two burglary charges after business checks were reported missing, Decatur police said.
Alissa Marie Massey, 18, 1821 Seventh St. S.E., is being held without bail on two third-degree burglary charges and a third-degree forgery charge, police said.
Police said about 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 5, they responded to two burglaries.
“The victims stated several items had been stolen, including business checks,” a news release said. “It was later reported one of the stolen checks was presented at a local bank.”
Massey was developed as a suspect. She was out on bond for a first-degree receiving stolen property charge she received in early May, police said.
Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell issued a no-bond warrant for Massey who was located and arrested Tuesday and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
