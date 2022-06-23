A woman is accused of depositing 29 checks totaling $91,000 into an account without permission or knowledge from the victim, Decatur police said.
Melissa Ann Hale, 48, was a caretaker for the 79-year-old victim, according to police. She was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of third-degree forgery and first-degree theft. She is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $165,000.
On June 16, a representative with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources filed a report on the case with police.
