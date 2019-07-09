A Decatur woman who lost control of her SUV in a five-vehicle wreck last month that left a Somerville woman dead has been charged with having meth at the time of the Point Mallard Parkway crash, police said today.
Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., was arrested Monday at her residence and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, police said in a news release. She was released from Morgan County Jail at 9:46 a.m. today on $5,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
“At this time, they’re still waiting for the toxicology results,” police spokeswoman Emily Long said today.
Police said that McGuyre was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) on the morning of June 25 when she lost control and hit two pickups and an SUV “before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.”
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. McGuyre and two children, ages 1 and 4 who were in the Tahoe with her, were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The injuries to occupants of the other three vehicles were minor, police said.
A warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance was obtained for McGuyre’s arrest but was not served until Monday, police said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the accident on Alabama 67 just west of Refuge Headquarters Road at 7:14 a.m. on June 25.
please correct your story... so disrespectful to print that Ramsey Williams was a man. She was a sweet single mom who left behind an 8 year old little boy...
