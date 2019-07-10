A Decatur woman who police say lost control of an SUV in a fatal five-vehicle wreck on Point Mallard Parkway last month has been charged with possessing meth at the time of the crash.
Meanwhile, one of her family members said he hopes to produce information that a sixth vehicle contributed to the crash.
Jonna Michelle McGuyre, 33, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., was arrested Monday at her residence on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said in a news release. She was released from Morgan County Jail on $5,000 bail Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation into the wreck is continuing, police said.
“At this time, they’re still waiting for the toxicology results,” police spokeswoman Emily Long said Tuesday.
Police said McGuyre was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Point Mallard Parkway (Alabama 67) on the morning of June 25 when she lost control and hit two pickups and an SUV “before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa, which was driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams in the northbound lanes.”
Williams, a Somerville woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McGuyre and two children, ages 1 and 4, who were passengers in the Tahoe were taken to Huntsville Hospital. The children were in stable condition shortly after the wreck and no further report on them was available.
The injuries to occupants of the other three vehicles were minor, police said.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the accident just west of Refuge Headquarters Road at 7:14 a.m.
Phillip Crow, who was at McGuyre’s residence Tuesday and identified himself as her father, said a friend of his talked to a crash witness who says McGuyre was behind one dump truck and another dump truck was behind her.
“The one behind her hit her,” Crow said, and caused McGuyre to collide with other vehicles.
Crow said he wouldn’t provide the witness’ name “until he goes forward to the police.”
Crow said McGuyre was taking her children to day care in Priceville when the accident occurred.
“When she left here, she was fine,” Crow said.
There have been calls for reduced speeds and other safety measures on Point Mallard Parkway. At least four deaths resulted from collisions on the highway last year.
A fatal October 2015 accident on the road eventually led to the Alabama Department of Transportation conducting a crash-history review of accidents from 2012 to 2016. ALDOT "did not find a trend of crossover crashes," according to a spokesman.
A contributing factor in the 2015 wreck was a driver operating her vehicle under the influence of drugs, state troopers said at the time. A contributing factor in a fatal crossover accident in February 2018 was alcohol, troopers concluded. Troopers determined a contributing factor in a fatal crossover accident in September 2018 was excessive speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.