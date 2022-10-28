Florist
Buy Now

Sheila Pirtle wants to open a florist shop at 749 Danville Road S.W., next to Roselawn Funeral Home and Roselawn Cemetery, but the Decatur Planning Commission is recommending against rezoning the property for a business. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

Sheila Pirtle believes she has the perfect location for a florist shop at her Danville Road Southwest house because it’s surrounded by two cemeteries and two funeral homes, but the property's residential zoning may keep the business from opening.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.