Woman's body found on Fifth Avenue Northwest

The body of an unidentified woman was found this morning on Fifth Avenue Northwest, and police say they are still investigating what may have happened.
Decatur police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest at about 7 a.m. to a call regarding an unresponsive female in the roadway. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said he was called at 7:06 a.m. and pronounced the woman dead after arriving at the scene.
Police were still investigating the incident as of 10 a.m. Monday. Chunn said the body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
This was the second body found in Decatur in two days. On Sunday, Decatur police responded to a report of a dead body in a ditch off Gordon Terry Parkway about five hours after they had responded to a one-vehicle wreck nearby.
Police are investigating whether the earlier one-vehicle wreck had any connection to the death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.