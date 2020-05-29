Mallory McWhorter was plenty nervous when she was hired the day before school started to teach first grade at Woodmeade Elementary in 2014.
Her principal, Angie Whittington — who will retire next month — encouraged her and calmed her down after giving her the job.
“She told me we were a family and that I could come to her if I needed anything,” McWhorter said.
McWhorter, now a third grade teacher at Woodmeade, credits Whittington for her decision to pursue a graduate degree to learn about school administration.
McWhorter was one of several teachers who lined Woodmead Street Southwest and the carpool lane of Woodmeade Elementary on Thursday for a surprise parade for Whittington, who will retire effective June 30.
“I’m in school for educational leadership, and it’s because of her and how she leads,” McWhorter said. “If I hadn’t worked for her, I don’t know if I would have wanted to do that.”
Teachers lined up in cars to give cards to Whittington and wave at her. Whittington also gave a speech to the teachers who participated in the drive-through parade.
“It made me feel loved,” she said. “It was very special.”
Whittington said retirement had been in the back of her mind, and she felt now was the best time to start the next chapter in her life.
Whittington, 64, said her three-year contract as principal expires this year. She notified the school board of her retirement in March.
“My husband has been retired for a while, and we want to travel,” she said. “We want to go to Scotland.”
Decatur City Schools posted the Woodmeade principal's job April 7, and there have been 76 applicants, according to Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and human resources.
Whittington attended Woodmeade Elementary during the first year it opened after moving from Austinville Elementary as a fourth-grade student.
She graduated from Austin High in 1974 before going to William Peace University in Raleigh, North Carolina, for two years. She finished her college years at Athens State and later earned a graduate degree from UAB.
She began her teaching career at Austinville Elementary before moving to Chestnut Grove where she taught for 14 years. She was hired as Woodmeade principal in 2006.
“I don’t think you can go wrong in this area,” Whittington said of Decatur City Schools. “I am blessed to spend my career here from 6 years old to 64 years old.”
McWhorter described Whittington as the “mother hen” of Woodmeade. Autumn Schlagenhauf, an art teacher for Decatur City Schools, said she turned to Whittington when her mother died.
“I went to her for advice,” Schlagenhauf said. “I saw her as that motherly type.”
Schlagenhauf said Whittington hired her for her first teaching job. She helped Schlagenhauf’s first three years— the toughest years for a teacher, according to Schlagenhauf— go smoother than they would have at another school.
“There were times where the students were acting out, and I would go to her to ask her for advice,” Schlagenhauf said. “She would always calm me down and talk to me. We would work through it.”
Whittington said the last three months have made up one of the “most rewarding” chapters of her career. School administrators have had to adapt to remote learning with schools closing in mid-March because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Working with other educators is something that has meant a lot to me,” she said. “This is like my family here at Woodmeade.”
Whittington said the biggest change she’s noticed in her 32 years working in education is how instruction is now in smaller groups rather than addressing an entire group of students.
“We also do more assessments and use more data to see how we can help our students,” she said.
McWhorter said the next principal at Woodmeade will “have big shoes to fill.”
She said the kids looked up to Whittington and will miss her.
“She is the face of our school,” she said.
Whittington plans to still assist the school in any way that she can. She said she will come back to read to students if she can.
“This place is home,” she said.
