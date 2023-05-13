With a project to improve left-turn lanes at two Beltline Road intersections in the final stages, city officials have started to focus on two other Beltline intersections that they say need minor improvements.
Work began in August on a $1.8 million project to realign the Beltline's intersections with Sandlin Road and Central Parkway/Central Avenue and officials say it remains at least a month out from completion. New lanes with permissive left-turn arrow signals became operational on the Beltline at the Central Parkway/Avenue intersection in February except for final striping. Wiregrass Construction Co. is now working on the Beltline's turn lanes at the Sandlin Road intersection.
“They’re moving along on Sandlin Road,” City Engineer Carl Prewitt said. “They’ve made pretty good progress from what I could tell. They still need to finish the concrete islands, pave and stripe. They’ve been pouring the concrete islands recently. It takes time to get the concrete set up and poured.”
The project is intended to create a better view of oncoming traffic for drivers on the Beltline wanting to turn left. Traffic signals with a permissive left-turn arrow have been installed at the Sandlin Road intersection and are awaiting the reopening of the turn lanes. The contractor is also making drainage improvements to the Beltline Road median at both intersections.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the reopened Central Parkway/Avenue intersection is demonstrating that it “increases traffic flow with the yellow blinking light, and that’s what they will have at Sandlin, too.”
The intersections project is being funded mostly through a $1.6 million grant through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The city’s portion of the project is $202,000, which covers preliminary engineering, construction management and inspection. Wiregrass asked the City Council at Monday’s work session for a $5,162 increase to pay for conflict monitors and synchronous data link control cables as part of the new signaling system.
Led by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, local officials had hoped to realign most of the Beltline Road intersections between Danville Road and Central Parkway to improve visibility and allow yellow permissive left-turns arrows.
However, many of the intersections were too short for adjustments to provide enough line of sight. The difference in the Beltline's elevation from side to side made it unfeasible to do the improvements to the intersection at Glenn Street, where Aldi is on the southwest side and Advance Auto is on northeast.
Prewitt said they’ve discussed lengthening the Beltline's left-turn lane at the Modaus Road intersection “to create some additional stacking because it does back up at certain times of the day. There are certain things we can look at but the improvements won’t be as extensive as the Central Parkway and Sandlin Road intersections.”
Ladner said the left-turn lane at Modaus can get congested.
“The turn lanes at Modaus are really bad at stacking up,” Ladner said. “It’s a real safety concern because sometimes there will be five or six vehicles wanting to turn left, waiting in the left lane, and they don’t have enough room to get into the turn lane. It hasn’t been an issue yet, but it’s a matter of time.”
Ladner said they also need to lengthen the Beltline's turn lanes at Glenn Street for additional stacking.
“The Glenn Street intersection stack-up is getting really bad,” Ladner said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.