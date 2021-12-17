Crews from Decatur Utilities will continue to work on repairing a water main on Sixth Avenue Southeast until 7 p.m. tonight.
The crews have been working since 5 a.m. today on a stretch of Sixth Avenue Southeast that is south of the 11th Street Southeast intersection. Traffic flow will continue to be merged into one southbound lane on Sixth Avenue Southeast until repairs are complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.