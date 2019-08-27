On Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m., the City of Decatur’s Street Department will work on Spring Avenue Southwest from Beltline Road to Springview Street.
All lanes will be closed except one northbound and one southbound lane.
This will remain in effect until Friday at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
