D190730 railroad
Buy Now

Members of a CSX crew work to replace a rail on the tracks that cross Second Street in Decatur on Monday. Work was also ongoing at the Moulton Street crossing. CSX officials did not respond to a request for information on when the work will be complete. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.