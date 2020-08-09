Calhoun Community College's spring 2020 graduates had to wait three months to participate in ceremonies commemorating their achievements, but they finally received their opportunity Friday.
The nursing program held its traditional candle-lighting ceremony in the morning, and graduation was in the evening. The ceremonies came less than two weeks before Calhoun begins its fall semester Aug. 19 at its main campus in Decatur and the Huntsville campus. Many classes will remain online only, except for hands-on training and labs.
More photos at decaturdaily.com.
