Several people were transported for treatment this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 northbound near Hospitality Park, police said.
The call came in at 12:58 p.m. and there was some entrapment reported, said Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long. Traffic was backed up on the northbound side.
The wreck occurred at the U.S. 31 Y-split where traffic can continue north on 31 or go east on Alabama 20 toward Huntsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.