A traffic accident on the southbound lane of Hudson Memorial Bridge closed one lane at about 3:45 p.m. today, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said no injuries have been reported and she urged motorists to slow down and drive with caution while the wreck is cleared.
Motorists reported westbound Alabama 20 traffic trying to merge onto U.S. 31 South and enter Decatur was backed up to I-565.
