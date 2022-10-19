Rates for wreckers called by the city will increase and penalties will be imposed for tow trucks that fail to respond to Decatur requests beginning Dec. 1.
With a 4-1 vote, the City Council approved on Monday a new ordinance that increases rates 60% for a typical tow and doubles the price for some services.
The city's rate ordinance impacts all city-arranged wrecker services, including towing disabled vehicles, flipping overturned vehicles or towing vehicles after police citations for offenses like driving under the influence or without a license. Rates for private tows are between the wrecker company and the vehicle owner and are not affected by the ordinance.
There are 17 wrecker companies that pay $100 a month or $1,100 a year to be on Decatur’s rotation list. The money goes to Morgan County 911.
“We’re just trying to get on the same page with the other cities and counties around us,” said Kenneth Hetrick, manager of All Star Towing & Recovery of Decatur. “They’ve been above us for several years on price.
Under the ordinance amendment, the cost to a vehicle owner for towing a wrecked or disabled two-axle vehicle weighing less than 10,000 pounds, now $125, will increase to $200. The current $150 cost for towing a vehicle between 10,0001 pounds and 20,000 pounds will increase to $250, and the cost of flipping an overturned vehicle weighing less than 10,000 pounds, now $50, will increase to $100.
Storage or impoundment of a vehicle remains free for the first 24 hours, but increases from $20 to $40 for the second 24 hours and each day thereafter. After-hours release of a vehicle to the owner would go from $35 to $50.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who cast the lone vote against the increases, pointed out that wrecker companies are voluntarily paying to be on the rotation list and “can opt out at any time” if they feel the service is costing them money.
“We’re in inflationary times,” Jackson said. “Things are already bad for people who had accidents. People are having expenses they don’t usually have.
“We’re not forcing them to be on the rotation list. They’re doing it to make money.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he doesn’t believe Jackson “made a very good point at all” in his argument against the rate increases.
“If everybody said it’s not worth it and opted out of the rotation, the city would be in trouble,” Pepper said.
Pepper said the wrecker companies deserve the same respect as other first responders because they’re the ones who are moving vehicles and cleaning up the roadway after wrecks.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he voted for the ordinance change for two reasons. First, wrecker services haven’t had a rate increase since 2008, he said.
“This doesn’t affect the majority of the city,” McMasters said. “It mainly affects people who get DUIs or don’t have a (driver's) license.”
He said the other reason is the new ordinance holds the wrecker services accountable for responding when summoned.
Police Chief Todd Pinion said in September when the ordinance changes were proposed that towing services' response to calls has been an issue at times, sometimes forcing the police or fire departments to wait while the dispatcher goes down the rotation list.
The penalties for a wrecker service's lack of response are progressively more severe for repeated offenses within a one-year period.
After a warning on the first violation, a wrecker service would be suspended 30 days from the rotation for a second offense, 90 days for a third and one year for a fourth violation. The service would be removed permanently from the rotation list with a fifth violation.
