Chase and wreck
Buy Now

Oliver Matthews, an employee of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, is escorted to an ambulance Tuesday after his company pickup was rammed on West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue by a suspect fleeing from Decatur police. Numerous police vehicles set up a perimeter and pursued the suspect through Northwest Decatur before he rear-ended Matthews' pickup at about 12:45 p.m. Police spokeswoman Emily Long declined to identify the suspect Tuesday evening. Blake McAnally, one of Matthews' employers, said he was treated and released at Decatur Morgan Hospital after suffering a whiplash-type injury. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/THE DECATUR DAILY]
DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.