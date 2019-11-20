News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Body found in Auburn confirmed as missing student
- Murder defendant claims witness falsified statement for reward
- Police: Weapons, ammo found at home of capital murder defendant
- Jail fees hurt inmates' loved ones, help county budgets
- Plugged In: Decatur band to hold an album release show at Cross-Eyed Owl
- Orr: Time to make plans to replace US 31 bridge
- 2 charged in Shady Grove Lane drug raid
- Decatur Heritage stays perfect
- Split council votes to buy land for new fire station
- Heed the Call: St. John's Episcopal rector Chase Ackerman
Images
Videos
Commented
- Stisher pleads guilty to misdemeanor on unreported campaign funds (5)
- What should the city do about the Point Mallard Ice Complex, which is closed because of broken equipment? (5)
- Editorial: Decatur fails at fundamentals (4)
- Ana gets her gun: Judge drops firearm ban from former sheriff's probation (4)
- Authorities continue search for Morgan jail escapee (4)
- Commission faces December deadline in online sales tax dispute (3)
- Editorial: Republicans making a mockery of probe (3)
- Decatur official proposes changing ice complex to sports and event center (3)
- Jail fees hurt inmates' loved ones, help county budgets (3)
- Councilman: New vote is only way to end city government controversy (3)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.