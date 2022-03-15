The Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak announced the winners of the Youth Art Month exhibit last week.
The 2022 show at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., features 110 pieces of art from students K-12 from Morgan County, Decatur City, Hartselle City schools and private schools. The exhibit will remain on display at the center through March 28. The center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Friday.
Award winners in high school, middle school, elementary school and early elementary categories were:
First place: “Perfectly Imperfect” by Camryn Birgans, Decatur High; “Beneath the Surface” by Savannah Samuel, Decatur Heritage; “Amate’ Painting of Nature” by Isabel Roman, Leon Sheffield Elementary; “Happy Snowman” by Manuela Rodas, West Decatur Elementary.
Second place: “The Mind” by Lily Craft, Brewer High; “Cool as a Snowflake” by Jesus Adams, Austin Junior High; “Howling Wolf Mola” by Allison Jae Pittenger, Leon Sheffield Elementary; “Nutcracker with a Bunny” by Gael Bello-Loeza, Eastwood Elementary.
Third place: “Possibilities” by Willow Hopkins, Hartselle High; “Bird’s Eye View” by Savannah Samuel, Decatur Heritage; “Folk Art Owl” by Lakayia Mose, Leon Sheffield Elementary; “Colorful Calaca Howdy!” by Reid Wells, Benjamin Davis Elementary.
Special Merit Award: “Devotion” by Kennon Champlin, Hartselle High, 3D; “Hogwarts” by Jenna Owens, Decatur Heritage, 3D; “Let it Snow” by Anna Tidwell, Decatur Heritage, 3D; “Virtual Classroom – Covid Isolation” by Marianne Cazier, Decatur High, photography.
Honorable mention: “His Word is My Shelter” by Ansley Jordan, Decatur High; “Artemis on a Hunt” by Tamia Moradi, Decatur High; “CheckMate” by Schaefer Ingram, Austin Junior High; “Road to Nowhere” by Murphy Founds, Decatur Heritage; “Seahorse Mola” by Charlotte Stephenson, Leon Sheffield Elementary; “Whooping Crane” by Ethan Pennington, Decatur Heritage; “Shape Bird” by Belen Pascual Andres, Walter Jackson Elementary; “Snowy Day Snow Globe” by Isabel Mateo-Martin; Oak Park Elementary.
