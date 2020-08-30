Millennials and a Generation Z teen will constitute a majority of the new Decatur City Council after last week’s 2020 municipal election, and the youth movement could reshape the city.
Teenager Hunter Pepper, Kyle Dukes Pike, 25, Jacob Ladner, 34, and Carlton McMasters, 40, will join 57-year-old Billy Jackson on the council when the new term begins Nov. 2.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Pepper said. “It shows the city is ready for new, young blood who are willing to open our ears and listen.”
At 18, Pepper is the youngest person ever elected to Decatur’s council, and he may be the youngest ever in the state.
Jess Brown, retired Athens State University political science professor, said he was astounded to learn after Tuesday’s elections that a council majority will be 34 and under.
“There’s not another council in the state with that many young people,” Brown said. “It’s just amazing.”
Jackson, unopposed in District 1 to win a seventh term, was 33 and the youngest Decatur councilman ever when he was elected for the first time.
“I was lucky there were a number of very experienced men on that council to mentor me,” Jackson said.
In other comparisons, Antonio Brown, 30, was the youngest ever elected to the Atlanta City Council last year. Devyn Keith, at 27, was the youngest ever elected to the Huntsville council when he was voted into office in 2016. Keith became council president two years later.
Carrie Banks, Alabama League of Municipalities communications director, said she doesn’t remember a council this young in her 23 years with the league. Her organization doesn’t keep up with statistics like the ages of its members.
“Generally, it’s older, retired people who run,” Banks said. “I’m excited to see what these young people do, despite the learning curve. I know they will bring a lot of energy (and) ideas, and they’re usually tech savvy.”
Banks said most council members are retired because the job takes a lot of time even though it’s supposed to be part time and the pay is low — $15,995 annually in Decatur.
Time-consuming job
Former District 2 Councilman Roger Anders, who served from 2008 to 2016, said Friday the new council members will find out that the time it takes to do the job will be the biggest adjustment.
Between the meetings, phones calls and emails, he estimated he worked 30 to 40 hours a week as a councilman. Each council member serves as a liaison to multiple departments and boards and it takes time to attend their board meetings and then keep the other council members informed.
“I invested a lot of time in the job,” Anders said. “I always tried to get to people who called or emailed because I didn’t want to hear, ‘I’ve never heard from my councilman.’”
Anders said the newcomers will have a difficult time juggling their full-time jobs along with raising their young families and their council duties. He said this is why most people wait until retirement to run for council.
Jackson said the new council members face a steep learning curve in understanding the city’s policies and procedures. He said they won’t be able to do many of the things they promised because of the city budget, especially with the expected impact of COVID-19.
“Once you get inside it’s just different than anything you expect,” Jackson said. “When I ran, I thought I could come in and change everything, and you just can’t. Government moves slow, and that can be frustrating.”
Banks said this is why it’s so important new council members attend the League’s training in October before they take office.
“There are a lot of things a council member can’t do legally,” Banks said.
Brown said young elected officials usually turn out one of two ways. They either come in eager and willing to learn and work hard or they have their eye on a higher office.
“Those willing to work hard usually do well,” Brown said. “Those who look past the office toward a higher position usually don’t last very long.”
Fresh ideas
The new councilmen said last week following the election that they believe Decatur’s voters are looking for new ideas and change.
“It’s refreshing that young people want to serve,” said McMasters, who beat incumbent Paige Bibbee in District 3. “I’m excited that Decatur is open to young leaders, and I’m one of the old guys at only 40.”
Ladner, of District 5, said residents brought up his age and the ages of the other young candidates during the campaign.
“A lot of people of all ages said they think the city needs fresh ideas that the young professionals might bring,” Ladner said.
Pike, of District 2, said the election results show the city “is ready for a new generation of leaders who will bring a new direction that will push Decatur forward.”
Pike is active in the Decatur Jaycees and MOCO meetup, two groups of young professionals. City leaders want these young people because they believe they will bring much-needed growth to Decatur.
“We know what these young professionals and young families want,” Pike said.
McMasters and Ladner said the new guys will have to depend on guidance and experience from Jackson, who has been on the council 24 years. Pike was 1 when Jackson was first elected, and it would be a term and a half before Pepper was born.
“Billy has been doing this a long time and he’s got great experience and insight,” Pike said.
Ladner said he watched the council closely in the past year and he was impressed with Jackson’s knowledge of government.
The new councilmen said their main initial goal is to get along, but Pepper said it’s not a given that Jackson will be council president when the council selects its leader in November.
Jackson served as council president from 2004 to 2008, but he often took positions counter to the majority on previous councils.
“I won’t support Billy as president, and I know of one other councilman who is looking at someone else,” Pepper said.
