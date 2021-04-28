Decatur Youth Services plans to bring back its full youth employment program, baseball league, Camp Safe Haven and other activities this summer after having to get creative to stay connected with the city's at-risk youths during pandemic restrictions.
Youth Services leaders say keeping the city’s youths out of trouble and on a path to success can be difficult even in normal times, but COVID-19 has been hard for young people dealing with shifting school schedules, virtual classes and canceled activities.
“A lot of kids are facing issues when they’re not in school,” said Brandon Watkins, first-year director of Youth Services. “We’ve even had to help parents deal with and get along with their kid, especially when they’re all at home a lot as was required by the pandemic.
“One of the things I’m trying to do is bring the family values back because parents and kids are staying at home for long periods of time.”
With restrictions for COVID-19 easing, DYS plans a return to in-person activities.
Sports Coordinator Rico Pickett said registration is underway for the coed youth baseball league for ages 6 to 14. He said he’s about halfway to his goal of about 200 boys and girls. Registration ends May 14, and the season is scheduled for June 5 through July 25.
“The baseball league is free because our league is about giving everyone a chance to play,” Pickett said.
Pickett said he is planning a football camp for sometime in June. The annual Austin-Decatur alumni basketball game, a DYS fundraiser, is July 17 in Decatur Middle School’s main gymnasium.
Watkins said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake is allowing DYS to use Fort Decatur for the return of Camp Safe Haven summer camp for students ages 5 to 13.
Fort Decatur usually holds its own summer camp, but Lake said registration was so small this year that he canceled it and decided to just let DYS use all of Fort Decatur for one summer camp.
Camp Safe Haven will be June 7 through July 23. It costs $25 a week or $40 every two weeks. The camp includes meals from Decatur City Schools’ summer youth nutrition program and snacks.
The camp features reading, math, recreational activities, field trips and swimming. The Decatur Youth Symphony, Decatur Public Library and Alabama A&M University partner with DYS on the camp.
DYS didn’t hold the camp last year, but had about 65 children attend in each of the previous three years.
Program Manager Lemzel Johnson said the DYS summer program providing jobs to teens ages 13-15 was held last year, but the number hired was reduced from 125 to 40. He plans to get back to the normal number this year.
Watkins said one of his goals is to expand the population of DYS clients by bringing more Hispanic youths into the programs. He hired Austin student Kristal Serafin as an interpreter to help communications with this group of students.
Work will begin soon to renovate Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, where many DYS programs are normally based. The facility had a problem with sinking floors. The renovations are expected to take at least 18 months, so Watkins and Pickett are already looking for alternative locations.
Pickett said he plans to hold the PALS basketball league this year at Austin Junior High School. He also plans to use an elementary gymnasium for additional practice space.
---
Needs still met
Watkins was hired in August as the second director in the history of the city department created to help low-income youths and their families deal with the issues of poverty. He estimated his staff still reached roughly 2,000 people, including both the youths and their families, in the past year despite the access limits required by COVID-19 safety protocols.
“Of course, I would rather be face-to-face and we’ve not been able to operate on a grand scale as we usually do,” Watkins said. “But I give the staff credit for their fantastic effort to stay in touch with the kids. They’ve really come up with some creative ways.”
Many of the DYS clients live in Councilman Billy Jackson’s District 1, which covers Northwest and portions of Southwest Decatur, and Jackson said the youths are doing as well as possible during these difficult times.
“Without the commitment and work of Youth Services, things would be much worse,” Jackson said.
Kurtistene White, a DYS program coordinator and a teacher aide with Decatur City Schools, stays connected with urban youths and their families. It’s not unusual for “Mrs. White,” as everyone calls her, to go to a home to talk with teens or their parents, give rides and spend her time on the phone counseling a client or just checking on one.
“The kids are doing amazingly well,” White said.
Watkins said DYS avoided laying off any full-time employees during the height of the pandemic, and Jackson added that many of the temporary employees continued to come into work even though they were getting unemployment.
“They wanted to make sure the program continued to function,” Jackson said.
Youth Services had to cancel regular programs like Camp Safe Haven and the PALS youth basketball league last year. The popular basketball league ran into not only COVID-19 restrictions but the closure of Carrie Matthews.
Pickett said he can see the impact that resulted from canceling basketball, the most popular sport among the city’s teenagers.
“There are a lot of kids who really just play basketball (in their free time) and they’re having a tough time,” Pickett said. “That’s why we try to get them involved in as many programs as we can.”
DYS staff figured out multiple ways to reach the city's youths during pandemic restrictions.
White said they held “grab and go” days — handing out bags of goodies, coloring books and other items that enhance learning — at the housing projects instead of the traditional summer camps.
DYS and the school system partnered together to feed over 500 people, mostly youths, by going to out in the community and handing out the food.
Youth Services was able to continue vital programs like Girls Connected for a Cause, Parenthood, Boys to Men and Girls to Women and the DYS/Decatur Youth Symphony World Drums.
“We know that it’s important to stay engaged with them,” White said.
---
Educational programs
The tutoring program returned with the start of the school year. Watkins said pandemic safety forced them to use more locations, limit the number of participants and social distance. It helped that the Decatur Housing Authority agreed to let the city use the former Sixth Street Boys and Girls Club building for tutoring.
Some families, concerned about the virus, chose this year to have their children take virtual classes instead of going to school. Watkins said Youth Services held a program for these students daily from 8 a.m. until noon.
“We held the program to make sure the students are getting their work done, they could come in and get some help and it gave the parents a break,” Watkins said.
Johnson said they also took a different approach to spring break. Instead of taking a vacation week as they have in the past, they had a week full of activities like bowling, golf, going to the local trampoline business and a cookout.
“The youth couldn’t travel, so we provided activities that gave them something to talk about when they returned to school,” Johnson said.
DYS employees are also waiting for the conclusion of the lawsuits involving 3M over land where the Aquadome, which houses their main office, now sits. 3M is currently evaluating a covered 40-acre dump beneath Aquadome and the former Brookhaven Middle School. Decatur City Schools recently reached a settlement with 3M over contamination of the Brookhaven property which included sale of that property to 3M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.