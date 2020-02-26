Like in most Alabama cities, a drive through the parks of Decatur will highlight children and teens playing on baseball fields, tennis courts and playgrounds.
A deeper look at what Decatur has to offer in the way of youth sports and recreation activities will show international-level soccer facilities, community-oriented parent involvement and a Parks and Recreation Department that emphasizes providing for local youths.
“A lot goes into providing opportunities for the kids in this area,” said Decatur resident Lee Markley. “There’s no telling how many people it takes to keep the sports leagues running, or how many parents are out here working with Boy and Girls Scouts and dance academies. The effort put forth to provide these opportunities is pretty incredible.”
Decatur Parks and Recreation helps facilitate youth leagues in baseball, basketball, football, soccer and softball. The city also boasts a swim team, as well as tennis and golf facilities that offer high-level training for those who are interested.
“We’ve seen a spike in youth league interest recently,” said Orlandus King of Decatur Parks and Recreation. “This year alone we’ve nearly doubled the size of our youth basketball league. We have 345 kids playing this year. That’s 42 teams with 84 coaches. That’s all a testament to the people we have helping us here.”
King said Parks and Recreation runs basketball leagues and provides facilities for other sports, which are run by local parents.
“The fact that the parents are putting in so much work is incredible,” Markley said. “It would be easy for them to try to push the responsibility onto the city, but they want to see their kids having fun and being active. A lot of work goes into running those leagues and they’re doing it at a high level here.”
One of the crown jewels of youth athletics in Decatur can be found on 80 acres off of Modaus Road Southwest.
The Jack Allen Recreation Complex, opened in 2006, features 14 soccer fields and regularly plays host to local, state, regional and national soccer tournaments. The complex has been the site of numerous collegiate and international matches.
“Jack Allen may be the nicest soccer complex in the southeastern United States,” Mark Tonkin, a Huntsville soccer coach, said. “I’ve helped organize and traveled to tournaments in eight states and Canada, and Jack Allen is the best facility we’ve played at. You just don’t see facilities like this everywhere.”
The fields at Jack Allen are laser-graded, and maintenance of them has been a priority with Decatur Parks and Recreation. The complex also hosts lacrosse and 7-on-7 football competitions. The complex was built when former Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Dunlap realized it could benefit Decatur from both a sports and economic standpoint. The facility has been a driving force for local tourism since 2006.
Outside of organized leagues, Decatur has much to offer kids, teens and families.
Boy and Girl Scout troops look to build character and promote citizenship, personal fitness and leadership for kids in the area, Webster’s and River City Karate offer martial arts training and youth acrobatics, and a number of award-winning dance studios provide classes ranging from beginner ballet to advanced jazz with competition teams.
Popular attractions like the water park at Point Mallard and Funland Skate Castles provide non-competitive entertainment at reasonable prices.
“It’s just a great place to raise a family,” Emily South, an Austin High graduate and mother of two, said. “The parks are great, the sports leagues are great and we’re never short on anything to do. I’ve lived in Decatur my entire life and the area just keeps getting better for family and children.”
