The Decatur City Council on Monday approved zoning issues related to planned subdivisions in a teleconference, but only after a debate over whether doing so violated the Open Meetings Act.
The teleconference was designed to meet the requirements of a COVID-19-triggered March 13 emergency order by Gov. Kay Ivey that allows governmental bodies to meet remotely, normally a violation of the Open Meetings Act, if "the meeting is limited to matters within the governmental body’s statutory authority that is necessary to respond to COVID-19 or necessary to perform essential minimum functions of the governmental body.”
The focus of the debate was whether the council was performing its "essential minimum functions" in voting on pre-zoning of developments that plan to annex into the city — including planned subdivisions on McEntire Lane and single-family and town-home developments on Old River Road — and a rezoning of a portion of a planned subdivision off Point Mallard Drive Southeast. The meeting was broadcast live on YouTube, and residents could have live input via email or telephone.
The city is spending close to $900,000 on an ongoing project to install a 3,000-foot sewer extension that will service new subdivisions off Old River Road.
Councilman Billy Jackson argued that most of the items on the agenda were not essential to the operations of city government or related to the coronavirus. He did join a unanimous vote approving additional temporary leave for employees related to COVID-19.
Blake McAnally, of Pugh Wright McAnally Engineering Services, called in as a representative of the two Old River Road developments and the Point Mallard Drive development. He said it was essential for the city that the council approve the zoning requests so the projects can continue forward.
McAnally said the Old River Road developments will likely use the same contractor, so timing is key in their construction.
“We’re talking about $2 million-plus in investments,” McAnally said.
Crystal Brown, of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, and two real estate agents, Jamie Reeves and Kim Hallmark, called in to urge the council to approve subdivision-related items.
“It is imperative that Decatur move forward with these projects,” Hallmark said.
Brown said the chamber and other residents have worked hard to recruit residential developers at a time when new homes are desperately needed.
“If these aren’t approved, you’re impeding progress and we’re falling further behind,” Brown said. “Many are moving to neighboring cities because of the lack of options for a new home.”
City Attorney Herman Marks said he believed the council could vote on the agenda items, but it was up to the council to initially determine if the items met the standards set by Ivey’s emergency order.
The council then voted on the items in groups as public hearings, resolutions and ordinance. The council majority of President Paige Bibbee, Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard voted that all but one item met the "essential minimum functions" standard.
“The League (of Municipalities) has said this ... decision is ... case by case depending on how the governmental body chooses,” Bibbee said. “If the council chooses to go forward with these items, we will proceed onward.”
But Jackson, who abstained on most of the votes, said he believed the council was violating the state’s opening meeting law, and exceeding the scope of Ivey's order, because it was voting on non-essential items by teleconference.
“The items must be essential for government operations or the health, safety and welfare of the public. It goes on to say the governmental body can decide which of those are essential,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he has “serious concerns” that Marks “is, in my opinion, just appeasing the majority of the council.”
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the council determines what is essential based on Decatur’s unique situation.
“They (the state) can’t say, ‘These categories are essential,’ because there could be something in that city that’s not essential in other cities,” Alexander said. “It would have been nice if they had gone into further detail.”
Jackson said Alabama went a step further in saying “essential minimum functions. It tightened that noose even tighter.”
Bibbee said the city is already having a large number of businesses impacted by the coronavirus restrictions.
“We are already looking at an extreme amount of businesses that will be impacted by this (virus),” Bibbee said. “If we don’t do this (consider the agenda items), we will further impact business in the city. We will further impact these projects with the stoppage of these projects. They have investors coming in to do these projects. We should want to encourage more economic stimulation.”
Jackson said the council can’t hold public hearings and get meaningful interaction with the public, even though residents could email or call in to the meeting.
“The interaction would possibly be incomplete,” Jackson said. “It would restrict open dialogue. I don’t know if we can continue public hearings when the public can’t be involved or their involvement is limited.”
Councilman Charles Kirby sided with Jackson in the debate.
“Just because we have the power, doesn’t mean we should use the power,” Kirby said. “I know of at least two items in which people have some thoughts and dialogue on them but they will not be here tonight.
“We’re discouraging public input. It might be technically legal, but it’s certainly antagonizing the public when they should not and cannot be here.”
Marks said the public can attend a meeting if they choose to do so, and that providing the public with the option of emailing or calling into the meeting “is more than we did in the past.”
City Planner Karen Smith said the Planning Commission held public hearings on all of the pre-zonings and rezonings at its meetings, and they received no more than one comment on any of them.
Bibbee said she held two public meeting with residents who live on or near the planned Old River Road subdivisions.
“They weren’t happy they aren’t planning estate lots, but they could have bought the property if they wanted bigger homes,” Bibbee said.
Kirby voted against all the pre-zoning and zoning measures and said, “If it’s not an emergency items or paying our bills, I really think it should be postponed."
Jackson abstained on the measures.
