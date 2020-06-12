Former Madison City Schools Superintendent Dee Fowler will serve as Morgan County Schools’ interim superintendent as the district begins the search for Bill Hopkins’ permanent replacement.
The Morgan school board voted Thursday to appoint Fowler, who will begin work July 1. Hopkins’ last day is June 30. He starts his new job the next day as director of schools for the Fayetteville, Tennessee, school system.
Fowler said he looks forward to working in Morgan County.
“I’m very excited to work with a progressive school district and help them as they look to find a leader that will take them on for the next few years,” Fowler said.
Fowler has worked in public education for over 40 years and was the Madison City Schools superintendent for 10 years, according to consulting firm The Akribos Group.
Fowler will not apply for the permanent position.
“Mr. Fowler has expressed that he is retired and has no desire to be appointed as superintendent,” said Morgan County school board Chairman John Holley.
The school board will be assisted by attorney Taylor Brooks of the Huntsville law firm Lanier Ford in the search for a permanent superintendent. Brooks has previously assisted in superintendent searches for the Muscle Shoals and Scottsboro school systems.
The board also approved the planned timeline and process for hiring a new superintendent. The link to apply for the position is posted on the Morgan County Schools website, and the deadline to apply is July 13. The pay range for the new superintendent will be $120,000 to $146,000 annually.
Board members will rank their top candidates, and the four finalists with the most votes will then interview for the position.
With only a few weeks between the application deadline and a potential start date for the superintendent, Holley said board members will only have a few days to look over applications and rank their top choices. The board will vote on the replacement superintendent at the Aug. 6 school board meeting.
“I think it’s a very doable timeline, and if we take it seriously we can accomplish this,” said District 5 board member Jimmy Dobbs.
Brooks said the job posting will indicate the new superintendent will be expected to start work by Aug. 17.
Holley said a qualified candidate will not necessarily have experience as a superintendent, but will have administrative experience.
“We would like to have somebody who understands the business world,” he said. “The most important thing, though, is we want somebody that cares about our schools and students.”
The new superintendent will serve the rest of Hopkins’ term, which ends in November 2022.
Hopkins said his career change to direct Fayetteville City Schools marks the first time in 41 years that he won’t be involved with Morgan County Schools as a student, educator or administrator.
Hopkins has served superintendent in Morgan County since 2010 and said he has had a good relationship with the board.
“I consider you not only good colleagues, but I consider you to be friends, which is much more important once this part of it ends,” he said.
