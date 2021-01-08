A lack of housing inventory, a coronavirus-related desire for more living space and an influx of people attracted to new jobs is pushing up prices for undeveloped land in north Alabama, according to brokers.
Dave Milton, owner and broker for Southeastern Land Group, which specializes in rural land in north Alabama, said he is seeing people purchasing land outside of cities to give them some elbow room from their neighbors. He added the hiring by Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and its suppliers is bringing people to the region, causing prices to rise.
“COVID has made people rethink where they live,” he said. “People are getting cabin fever and want to social distance on where they live. It has created a big driving factor for those people wanting 2 to 4 acres to grow a garden and walk on their land without having to manage too much land.”
Milton said he now is seeing land going for between $10,000 and $15,000 an acre depending on where it is located.
John McAbee in the Oak Ridge community said he is also seeing increased demand for those size tracts. At a Morgan County Commission meeting last month, commissioners voted to approve subdividing McAbee’s 19.86 acres along Bowles Bridge Road, a mile off U.S. 31 between Decatur and Hartselle, into six plats ranging from 2.5 acres to 4.5 acres.
“I’ve been holding this property nearly 18 years, and now the growth of the area and demand for land has made it profitable for me to sell,” said McAbee, former owner of McAbee Medical Supplies in Decatur. “The site is real convenient to Decatur and it is large enough not to be right next to your neighbor.” The asking price is $50,000 to $60,000 per plat in his Flint Creek Bend subdivision.
Sam Mozeb, an agent with Access Real Estate, said low housing inventory in the Decatur and Madison areas is driving land prices up.
“The demand for raw land is no doubt up in recent months,” he said. “If you look at our sales, it is like there is no pandemic that might otherwise hurt business. We’ve got investors coming into the area buying land just to sit on it” as prices continue to rise.
Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said McAbee’s property was the first platted subdivision divided in 2020. He said the lack of sewer in the county hurts development.
“We’ve had a number of phone calls about people wanting to subdivide their property and I feel it is because of demand and property prices being up, but some people haven’t followed through,” Bodley said. “We anticipate we’ll see more subdivision requests. If you have property, now seems like a good time to develop it.”
McAbee’s property doesn’t have sewer either. McAbee said he doesn’t plan to develop the property and will have “very few” covenants on the acreage.
“One of the plats is actually already sold,” he said. “The fellow told me he’s been looking for months and some sites he’s looked at were gone in hours.”
McAbee said he believes the entire 19 acres will be sold by May 1. He said he envisions prospective buyers wanting to build a house and maybe a small business, too.
