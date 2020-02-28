Residents of Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties voting Democratic in Tuesday primary's will not be eligible to vote in any March 31 Republican runoff races, according to election officials.
Morgan County Elections Director Kate Terry said the crowded field of 14 Democratic presidential candidates will lure Democrats to the polling booths, but the presidential primary doesn’t have a runoff. The other contested Democratic race on primary ballots in Morgan, Limestone and Morgan counties doesn't have enough candidates to force a runoff.
State law says any voter casting a ballot in a primary election can vote in the runoff "only if he or she voted in the primary election of the same political party for which the runoff election is being held." Voters who don't vote in a primary are free to "choose either party’s ballot in a primary runoff election."
One statewide Republican race has a strong possibility of needing a runoff, and one crowded Morgan County race also could need a runoff. Republican voters will have seven candidates for U.S. Senate and four Place 3 District judge candidates hoping to at least secure a position in the runoffs.
“With no clear favorite in either race, it might be difficult for any candidate to get 50% plus 1 of the vote,” Terry said.
Jeff Sessions, former U.S. attorney general and senator; Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn University football coach; and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne are the major players in the Republican Senate race, according to the latest polls. The winner will meet incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Birmingham in the Nov. 3 general election.
Decatur prosecutor Emily Baggett and attorneys Patrick Caver, Takisha Guster Gholston and Kevin Kusta are vying for the GOP nomination for the Morgan County District 3 judgeship. The winner will face Democrat Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the general election.
Incumbent District Judge Charles Langham cannot seek reelection because of the state's age limit of 70 for judicial candidates.
Morgan County Democratic Executive Committee Chairwoman B.J. Gray said she is not worried about losing Democratic voters in the primaries.
“We’re encouraging our Democratic members not to vote Republican in the primary,” Gray said. “We’re telling them to hold fast, the Democrat candidates are coming. We went blue in Decatur when Doug Jones won in 2017.”
Terry said if a person voted Democratic in the primary and tried to crossover to vote in the GOP runoff, the electronic poll-books wouldn't allow them. She said their name will be grayed out on the e-book and a ballot will not be available for them.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Terry reminds voters to bring one of seven types of government-issued identifications to the polling places Tuesday. The accepted identifications are an Alabama driver's license; a photo voter ID card issued by a county registrar's office; a U.S. passport; a federal, state, county or municipal government employee badge; a valid student ID card from a public or private college or university; a military ID card or a tribal ID card.
